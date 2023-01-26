VIDEO: Suspect pepper sprays employee, steals $80K worth of jewelry in North Carolina, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is accused of pepper-spraying an employee at a Kohl’s store in Gastonia before taking off with $80,000 worth of jewelry last week, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said the incident happened at the Kohl’s on E. Franklin Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Investigators said the suspect entered the store, approached the jewelry counter and used a hammer to break the glass display case containing wedding rings and accessories.

The suspect then pepper-sprayed a woman that worked for the store as she approached them and then fled the store, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

