ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

VIDEO: Suspect pepper sprays employee, steals $80K worth of jewelry in North Carolina, police say

By Mike Andrews
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyYEg_0kSKV3pM00

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is accused of pepper-spraying an employee at a Kohl’s store in Gastonia before taking off with $80,000 worth of jewelry last week, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said the incident happened at the Kohl’s on E. Franklin Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Caught on Camera: Man steals dozens of packages from South Carolina apartment complex

Investigators said the suspect entered the store, approached the jewelry counter and used a hammer to break the glass display case containing wedding rings and accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8WwB_0kSKV3pM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkSuv_0kSKV3pM00

The suspect then pepper-sprayed a woman that worked for the store as she approached them and then fled the store, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Man faces charges of assault on law enforcement, fleeing police

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man will be in court in Rowan County on Monday after he was charged with a long list of criminal offenses for an incident that happened early Sunday morning. According to police records, Salisbury Police charged Robert Alexander Steele, 19, with assault with a deadly...
SALISBURY, NC
860wacb.com

Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated

On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
K97.5

NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
FOREST CITY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies find body of man reported missing in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a man who was reported missing last June was found this month, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 11, deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conducted a search in a wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs and found a body that they believed belonged to Philip Donald Carter.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Kindley from Concord bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in the Jan. 14 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kindley bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play through the lottery’s website. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the […]
CONCORD, NC
860wacb.com

Body Found And Identified In Burke County

On January 11th the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigations, conducted a search in a remote wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs. Investigators discovered a body that they believed to be Philip Donald Carter that went missing in the area on June 22, 2022.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
FOX8 News

Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at North Carolina elementary school, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Felony Drug Charge For Hiddenite Woman

Barbara Quinn Swink, age 36 of Hiddente, was arrested Tuesday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Swink is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $7,500. A January 30th court date is scheduled.
HIDDENITE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NASCAR team’s Mooresville shop catches fire, sends 3 to hospital, firefighters say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A racing team’s shop caught fire in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital, firefighters said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Reaume Brothers Racing, a race shop on Fernwood Lane in Mooresville. An engine arriving at the scene confirmed there was a fire inside the building.
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
99K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy