Peabody Awards Ceremony Finally Making Its Move To L.A., Sets 2023 Date

The Peabody Awards are officially moving their annual awards ceremony to Los Angeles, three years after originally announcing the plan that was eventually sidelined by the Covid pandemic.

The organization said Thursday it will honor its winners June 11, 2023 at the Beverly Wilshire. It will mark the first time the honors, bestowed annually by the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, will be held in L.A.

For the past few events the ceremony was held in person at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. This year will mark the first in-person event since 2019 for the awards, which honor the year’s stories that best “powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day” across the sectors of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth, immersive and interactive media, and public service programming.

“Moving the Peabody Awards to Los Angeles, a city practically built on the power of storytelling, is an exciting evolution of Peabody’s commitment to curating the most powerful and moving stories told in broadcasting and digital media,” said Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones. “Los Angeles gives us the opportunity to reimagine the awards show and incorporate more talent and presenters into a ceremony that promises to be nothing short of phenomenal.”

Nominees for the honors’ 83rd edition will be announced in April, with winners revealed in May.

The L.A. ceremony will be produced by Bob Bain Productions, the company that also has produced the Critics Choice Awards, the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony and Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards among other live events.

The organization also said today that longtime NBC Nightly News anchor and correspondent John Seigenthaler has been named as the next chair of the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors. Carrie Lozano, a director at the Sundance Institute, has also been appointed to the board, which is made up of media industry professionals, media scholars, critics and journalists.