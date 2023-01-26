ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Peabody Awards Ceremony Finally Making Its Move To L.A., Sets 2023 Date

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTzlU_0kSKUrTI00

The Peabody Awards are officially moving their annual awards ceremony to Los Angeles, three years after originally announcing the plan that was eventually sidelined by the Covid pandemic.

Related Story

Peabody Awards: The Complete List Of 2022 Winners

Related Story

'Philly DA' Docuseries From PBS' Independent Lens Wins Peabody Award

Related Story

Dan Rather Wins Peabody Career Achievement Award

The organization said Thursday it will honor its winners June 11, 2023 at the Beverly Wilshire. It will mark the first time the honors, bestowed annually by the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, will be held in L.A.

For the past few events the ceremony was held in person at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. This year will mark the first in-person event since 2019 for the awards, which honor the year’s stories that best “powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day” across the sectors of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth, immersive and interactive media, and public service programming.

“Moving the Peabody Awards to Los Angeles, a city practically built on the power of storytelling, is an exciting evolution of Peabody’s commitment to curating the most powerful and moving stories told in broadcasting and digital media,” said Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones. “Los Angeles gives us the opportunity to reimagine the awards show and incorporate more talent and presenters into a ceremony that promises to be nothing short of phenomenal.”

Nominees for the honors’ 83rd edition will be announced in April, with winners revealed in May.

The L.A. ceremony will be produced by Bob Bain Productions, the company that also has produced the Critics Choice Awards, the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony and Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards among other live events.

The organization also said today that longtime NBC Nightly News anchor and correspondent John Seigenthaler has been named as the next chair of the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors. Carrie Lozano, a director at the Sundance Institute, has also been appointed to the board, which is made up of media industry professionals, media scholars, critics and journalists.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Costume Shop Workers At L.A. Opera Ratify First-Time IATSE Contract

Costume shop workers at the Los Angeles Opera, who are represented by IATSE Local 768, have voted unanimously to ratify a new three-year contract – their first with the Opera. Last September, they leafleted the Opera’s opening night gala in an effort to bring public awareness to their demands for a fair contract. Most of their co-workers – the Opera’s stagehands, dressers, treasurers and ticket sellers, musicians, performers, stage managers, and hair and make-up artists – have long worked under union contracts. It wasn’t until now, however, that union protections have been won by the costume shop workers, who are largely...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Kevin O’Neal Dies: ‘No Time For Sergeants’ Actor, Brother Of Ryan O’Neal Was 77

Kevin O’Neal, the younger brother of actor Ryan O’Neal who for a time built a steady, if less widely known, performing career of his own died in his sleep of natural causes in Thousand Oaks, California, on Saturday, Jan. 28. He was 77. His death was announced by his nephew Patrick O’Neal, Ryan O’Neal’s son. “Kevin had a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever,” Patrick O’Neal wrote on Instagram, adding, “When Kevin walked into a room you heard him before you saw him. That energy and...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Deadline

Hasan Minhaj To Host This Year’s Independent Spirit Awards Ceremony

Hasan Minhaj has been tapped to host the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards, which are set to take place March 4 in Santa Monica. The annual indie-focused awards show will stream live on IMDb, Film Independent’s YouTube channel and other platforms beginning at 2 p.m. PT. Related Story Spirit Award Noms 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Leads & Will Vie For Best Picture With ‘Bones And All’, ‘Our Father, The Devil’, ‘Tár’ & ‘Women Talking’ Related Story Film Independent Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Of Artist Development Programs; Filmmakers Selected For Project Involve And Project Involve Laika Related Story Film Independent Spirit Awards TV Nominations: 'Abbott Elementary',...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Deadline

Hollywood Remembers Cindy Williams, The ‘Laverne & Shirley’ & ‘Happy Days’ Actor

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Cindy Williams, the optimistic foil to Penny Marshall’s Laverne in the hit 1970s sitcom Laverne & Shirley. Williams died in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness, her family told The Associated Press. Related Story Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75 Related Story Sylvia Syms Dies: 'The Queen' & 'Victim' Star Was 89 Related Story Gina Lollobrigida Dies: Italian Cinema Diva Was 95 “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Harvey Weinstein Seeks New L.A. Rape Trial Over Jane Doe #1 “False Impression” From D.A.

(Updated with LA DA response) As expected, Harvey Weinstein’s defense team have moved to ask for a new West Coast trial for the incarnated producer. In a risky move, the Oscar winner’s Werkman Jackson & Quinn attorneys are putting the credibility of Jane Doe #1 and the LA County District Attorney’s office at the heart of their attack “By her own admission to the prosecutors, Jane Doe 1 lied when she testified under oath that the extent of her relationship with Mr. Vicedomini was only that of friends and coworkers,” the motion filed today in LA Superior Court says of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Ashton Kutcher Wants Danny Masterson “To Be Found Innocent” Of Rape Charges As New Trial Looms

With a new rape trial for Danny Masterson set to start in less than two months, Ashton Kutcher is weighing in on the fate of his That ’70s Show co-star. In a new interview with Esquire, Kutcher said he wants Masterson “to be found innocent of the charges brought against him.” But he added: “Ultimately, I can’t know. I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment.” After a pause, he added, “I just don’t know.” Related Story ‘Your...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy