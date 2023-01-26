ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gone In 8 Photos: Watch The Demolition of One Of Amarillo’s First buildings.

Anyone who was around to see the demolition of this piece of Amarillo history must have been lucky. In 1965, the then 76-year-old Amarillo Hotel was demolished in a spectacular fashion, proving a spectacle for onlookers at the time to watch and unlikely forget, and for you to see thanks to these photos that have immortalized this scene in local history.
NewsTalk 940 AM

Does This Mean No More Rolled Ice Cream in Amarillo?

It's always fun when Amarillo gets a place that is cool and unique. A place that you can find in the bigger cities. For us, that was rolled ice cream. Rolled ice cream was available in the bigger cities and it was a cool treat. Amarillo finally had a few places open up that made the cool rolled ice cream in 2018.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Dumas Brewery Says Enough Is Enough With Unsupervised Kids

We cherish our local businesses. They give us things to do, and places to go and relax. Some of those businesses even go above and beyond to ensure we can enjoy ourselves. One of those businesses here in the Texas Panhandle (Dumas, to be exact) is the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. This is a popular destination for many people, especially for parents. Yes, part of the reason parents love it is because it's a place where they can go to enjoy a few drinks when the kids are driving them bananas. I know, I'm a parent.
DUMAS, TX
96.9 KISS FM

City Of Amarillo To Honor Legacy Of Rick Husband Next Week

Next week marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedy that claimed the lives of the crew aboard the Columbia space shuttle, including Amarillo's own Rick Husband. The City of Amarillo put out a press release earlier today detailing a ceremony that will take place honoring his legacy. Ceremony Honoring The...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Clint Black, Wife & Daughter Performing in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th. This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here. Clint Black got...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon

Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
CANYON, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Stopping On An On-Ramp? Here’s How You Enter The Highway Amarillo.

When it comes to driving in Texas, there can be a lot of frustrations. One thing we have a ton of is yield signs, and sometimes you've got two yield signs in the same place. One that comes to mind is the yield sign at Bell and I-40. As you turn right onto the frontage road, there's the overpass loop there that ALSO has a yield sign. You end up in a standoff as to who goes first.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

