Read full article on original website
Related
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Matt Lauer Steps Out for Rare Public Date Night With Girlfriend Shamin Abas
Watch: Matt Lauer Congratulates Hoda Kotb on New "Today" Gig. Matt Lauer's private life just became a little more public. Over the weekend, the former Today show co-anchor stepped out with his girlfriend Shamin Abas for a rare date night. The duo was spotted holding hands as they went shopping...
Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations. Ashton Kutcher is speaking out about former co-star Danny Masterson's rape allegations for the first time. Masterson—who co-starred alongside Kutcher in That ‘70s Show and Netflix's The Ranch—was arrested and charged in 2020 for three counts of rape by force or fear with three separate women, Kutcher is sharing his perspective on the actor's legal troubles.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Having 2 Young Boys
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Amy Slaton is getting adjusted to a full house. The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters welcomed son Glenn Allen Halterman with husband Michael Halterman in July 2022, joining brother Gage Deon who was born in November 2020. Having two...
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Husband Caleb
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Tammy Slaton is still in the honeymoon phase. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star married husband Caleb Willingham in November 2022 and, just over two months later, Tammy is still basking in the glow of the big day. "It's the best...
Watch the Trailer for Bravo's SWV & Xscape: The Queens of RB
Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two...
Behati Prinsloo Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine
It's a party of five for Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo. The former Victoria's Secret model gave birth to the couple's third child, according to multiple reports. Levine and Prinsloo's new addition joins big sisters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4. The model had documented her pregnancy on...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Wedding in Miami
Watch: Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira. Marc Anthony is once again a married man. On Jan. 28, the pop star wed Nadia Ferreira, the first runner-up in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, in a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Hola! reported. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends in what marks the singer's fourth marriage.
Here's the Truth About Rumors RHONY Legacy Series Was Canceled
Don't say goodbye to Bravo's OG Big Apple cast just yet. After Page Six reported on Jan. 30 that the network's upcoming The Real Housewives of New York City Legacy series got the axe, a source...
Savannah Chrisley Reveals How Parents Todd and Julie Have Been Handling Prison Life So Far
Watch: Savannah Chrisley Gives An Update on Her Parents. Savannah Chrisley has an update to share with fans. It's only been a few weeks since the Growing Up Chrisley star's parents Todd and Julie Chrisley began serving their respective 12 and seven-year-long prison sentences on Jan. 17. And according to Savannah, prison life for the former reality stars hasn't been as bad as expected.
Cirie Fields Explains How That The Traitors Finale Actually Worked and What to Do in Season 2
Watch: Reza Farahan & Kate Chastain Talk Bravo Alliance on The Traitors. Warning: This article contains spoilers for season one of The Traitors. The winner of The Traitors on Peacock just gave a masterclass on the art of deceit. Survivor fan-favorite Cirie Fields was one of 20 contestants—made up of...
Sister Wives' Christine Shares Dating Update After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Christine Brown isn't giving up on love. More than a year after her split from Kody Brown, she revealed on Instagram that she's dating again. So how's it going so far? "Holy. Hell....
Gigi Hadid Shares How Her Daughter Khai Runs the Show at Home
Watch: Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time. Gigi Hadid recently shared insight into her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter Khai. And let's just say that the supermodel's toddler—who she shares with ex Zayn Malik—adorably calls the shots. "Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up,"...
Kaitlyn Bristowe Recalls Chris Harrison Ghosting Her After Hosting Gig
Kaitlyn Bristowe's relationship with Chris Harrison may have wilted. The reality star shared that when she was offered to host season 17 of the The Bachelorette—Katie Thurston's...
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals Name She and RAC Chose for Their Baby
Ireland Baldwin and RAC have landed on a moniker. The 27-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC a.k.a. André Allen Anjos, recently revealed the name they chosen for their...
Watch John Stamos’ Son Billy Adorably Share These “Wise Words”
Watch: Are John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Ready for Baby No. 2?. John Stamos' son proves you're never too young to spread wisdom. The Full House actor shared a clip of his son Billy Stamos—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—on TikTok Jan. 30, where the 4-year-old was eager to show fans something new.
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 Trailer: SK Proposes to Raven All Over Again
Watch: Love Is Blind Season 3 Full Aftershow Interviews - EXCLUSIVE. The weddings were just the beginning. The couples from Love is Blind season three reunite in this exclusive first look at the trailer for Love is Blind: After the Altar, premiering Feb. 10 on Netflix. Alexa Alfia and Brennon...
Ashton Kutcher Recalls "Really Painful" Demi Moore Miscarriage
Ashton Kutcher is reflecting on a difficult period in his life. The That '70s Show alum got candid on how he felt when his ex-wife Demi Moore—who he tied the knot with in 2005 before calling it...
Jana Kramer Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Allan Russell
This is Jana Kramer's hard launch. The One Tree Hill actress took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and new boyfriend, soccer star Allan Russell—two years after divorcing ex-husband Mike...
Abigail Breslin Marries Ira Kunyansky: All the Wedding Details
Watch: Abigail Breslin on Recreating "Dirty Dancing's" Iconic Lift. From Little Miss Sunshine to Mrs. Kunyansky: Abigail Breslin is married. The Scream Queens actress wed her longtime love Ira Kunyansky over the weekend. "01.28.23," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 30, "married my bestest friend." Abigail also posted a close-up of...
E! News
233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0