Watch: Savannah Chrisley Gives An Update on Her Parents. Savannah Chrisley has an update to share with fans. It's only been a few weeks since the Growing Up Chrisley star's parents Todd and Julie Chrisley began serving their respective 12 and seven-year-long prison sentences on Jan. 17. And according to Savannah, prison life for the former reality stars hasn't been as bad as expected.

6 HOURS AGO