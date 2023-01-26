ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Our Favorite Phrases From Our Parents

By Allie Gold
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7xeN_0kSKURiW00

Gandhi is always sharing phrases her dad has said to her growing up. There are two that Elvis remembered and wanted Gandhi to share it:

The first is, "Your lack of planning does not constitute my emergency," and the second one is, "Your triggers are not my responsibility."

Both phrases led to us all talking about the phrases are parents have said to us over the years! Is there a saying that your parent used to say all the time? Let us know in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Everything That Went Wrong At Yesterday's Lunch

Yesterday the entire morning show went to lunch to celebrate our transition into the new studio!. While at lunch, Danielle took notes on everything that happened! Her first complaint was the people at the table taking a long time to order because of their allergies, diet, etc. Gandhi said the waiter was rude to her and didn't seem to like her much, Coaster-boy Josh broke dry January and everyone got mad at him! Elvis declared this as the last lunch we ever go on together!
Upworthy

Adorable toddler sticks up for her mom at home and doles out financial advice to her elder brothers

Kids sometimes speak the truth in the simplest way possible. They do not know how to mince words and that's the best part about them. In a video uploaded on Reddit, a child had an important point to make to her brother who wanted to eat at Mcdonald's. She says to him, “Why do you want McDonald’s when she didn’t even get paid yet?” He responds, "Ya I want. I was gonna starve." She straight away tells him, "Starve on that's what you can do and that's what you can do." He says, "You starve on." She gets upset and tells him in an angry tone, "Because my ma doesn't have the money yet." Her expressions are just like an adult in the video and it's hilarious to watch it. The video has about 55,000 upvotes and is captioned, "Sticking up for her mum because she hasn't been paid yet."
Parents Magazine

Do As I Say... And Do! 10 Ways Black Parents Can Lead by Example in Daily Life

Children learn many lessons through mimicry and observation versus being verbally told what to do or how to act. The command, ‘Do as I say, not as I do,’ never felt right as a child, and it certainly still brings pause to many parents today. But each new generation of parents learns more than the previous generation and collectively works to do better. Here are ten ways to upgrade our parenting skills and lead our children by example through everyday actions and activities. It’s an especially important goal in the new year.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Gandhi Gives A Tour Of Her New Desk

Gandhi is bringing the 15 Minute Morning Show camera on a tour of her desk!. We're in a new studio now, and with that comes a brand new space for everyone. Gandhi's desk is located around the bend from the actual studio with the mics and she has made it her own. Watch as Gandhi gives a tour of her new area with art and everything!
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Revealing All The Things That Bother Scotty B.

Scotty B is trying to let the little things go... However the rest of the morning show can't help but wonder how well he can do that!. Scotty B has a lot of things that bother him and we're going to point them all out to the listeners. One of them is saying things like 'ATM Machine' instead of just saying 'ATM.' Can Scotty B really start letting go of the little things? Watch above!
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

30K+
Followers
681
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're your morning show family! Love all, serve all.

 https://elvisduran.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy