Our Favorite Phrases From Our Parents
Gandhi is always sharing phrases her dad has said to her growing up. There are two that Elvis remembered and wanted Gandhi to share it:
The first is, "Your lack of planning does not constitute my emergency," and the second one is, "Your triggers are not my responsibility."
Both phrases led to us all talking about the phrases are parents have said to us over the years! Is there a saying that your parent used to say all the time? Let us know in the comments!
Comments / 0