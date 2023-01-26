ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Recruit’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By BreAnna Bell
 5 days ago
A new season of “ The Recruit ” is coming.

Netflix has renewed its spy thriller starring Noah Centineo for a second season, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of ‘The Recruit.’ Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to “11” in Season Two,” said creator, showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley in a statement, which was also shared with Tudum .

“I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all,” said Centineo, who will also return as an executive producer.

Season 1 follows young CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo), whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to reveal the agency’s secrets to the world unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen is quickly thrown into a dangerous (and sometimes ridiculous) world of high-power politics and players as he aims to complete his assignment and make his mark at the CIA.

Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh also star in the series.

In addition to Hawley and Centineo, Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis also executive produce with Adam Ciralsky of P3 Media and Charlie Ebersol.

Breakout Director D. Smith, Who ‘Lost Everything’ When She Transitioned, Just Conquered Sundance

At its best, Sundance is really about Cinderella stories — the starving artists who come to Utah hoping to captivate audiences comprised of the industry and the public, effectively crashing the gates of Hollywood.  The most compelling pair of glass slippers at the festival this year belonged to D. Smith, whose directorial debut “Kokomo City” claimed two big awards in the Next section: the coveted audience award and Adobe’s Innovator prize. The film follows four Black trans sex workers in America and is unflinching in its depiction oft sex, identity politics and (gasp) levity.  “Kokomo City” is a rare entry in the...
Variety

Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar to Star in Biopic ‘Michael’

Jaafar Jackson is portraying his uncle Michael Jackson in Lionsgate’s upcoming biopic “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. “Michael” is expected to depict the complicated legacy of the man who became known as the King of Pop. According to the studio, the film will explore all aspects of his life, “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.” The film is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate, which may influence the way “Michael” depicts the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that were brought against Jackson during his career and following...
Variety

Eddie Murphy Wants ‘Shrek 5,’ Says Donkey Deserves a Spinoff Over Puss in Boots: ‘Puss Ain’t as Funny as the Donkey’

Eddie Murphy is more than ready to reprise Donkey in a fifth “Shrek” movie or a Donkey-centric spinoff. So far, only Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots has gotten the “Shrek” spinoff treatment with 2011’s “Puss in Boots” and 2022’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” According to Murphy, Donkey is far funnier and more worthy of the spinoff treatment than Puss. “I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another ‘Shrek,’ I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy told ETalk in a recent interview. “You know, they did ‘Puss in Boots’ movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a...
Variety

‘La Brea’ Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

“La Brea” has been renewed for Season 3 at NBC, Variety has learned. The news comes ahead of the resumption of the second season of the series, which last aired an original episode in November. Per the official logline, the series “follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.” The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh...
Variety

James Gunn Calls ‘The Flash’ One of the ‘Greatest Superhero Movies’ Ever, Ezra Miller’s DC Future Decided After Their Recovery

After a tumultuous year that involved a series of arrests and public meltdowns, “The Flash” star Ezra Miller appeared to be a case of one and done in the DC Universe. But newly installed DC co-head Peter Safran said the door is open for further collaborations with Miller after “The Flash” stand-alone opens on June 16. “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran said. “And we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path...
Variety

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Joins Varun Dhawan in Cast of Russo Brothers ‘Citadel’ Series Indian Version, Production Begins (EXCLUSIVE)

Prolific actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been confirmed as the co-lead alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian instalment of “Citadel,” an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO for Amazon’s Prime Video. Ruth Prabhu, who works primarily works in the southern Indian film industry, was the lead in 2022 thriller “Yashoda” and made an impact across India with her special appearance in “Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1,” one of the biggest Indian box office hits of 2021, and also in the second season of Prime Video’s “The Family Man.” The untitled Indian ‘Citadel’ series is led by renowned “The...
Variety

‘The Last of Us’ Viewership Soars 12% to New Series High With Heartbreaking Episode 3

“The Last of Us” has become a bona fide hit for HBO. After achieving record-breaking viewership with both Episode 1 and Episode 2 and scoring an early renewal for a second season, the series has already reached new heights with 6.4 million viewers having tuned into the third installment Sunday. This number comes from a combination of Nielsen’s measurement of linear viewers across airings of Episode 3 on HBO on Sunday, plus Warner Bros. Discovery’s own first-party data regarding streams on HBO Max through the night. That the audience of “The Last of Us” is still climbing at this point is...
Variety

Thai Food and Feuds on the Menu as Netflix Serves up ‘Hunger’ Drama Film- First Look Images (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has revealed the first images from “Hunger,” an upcoming Thai drama film in which a woman in her twenties chases her dreams in the unsavory world of fine dining. The film stars Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, locally known as ‘Aokbab’ and internationally recognized as the star of “Bad Genius,” in the lead role. She plays alongside Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya (“Diary of Tootsies”) as the sous-chef who gives her a break and Nopachai ‘Peter’ Jayanama (“Headshot,” “The Secret Weapon”) as her ingenious and intolerant rival. Directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri (“Sang Krasue,” “Girl From Nowhere”) and produced by Kongdej Jaturanrasame and Soros Sukhum (“Memoria”)...
Variety

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Twitter Hacked, Cryptic Post on ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Season 2 Is Fake

Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed her Twitter account was hacked in the wake of a cryptic post that touted a second season of her beloved Netflix limited series “The Queen’s Gambit.” Taylor-Joy, who has not posted on Twitter since November 2020, excited fans on the morning of Jan. 30 when she seemingly tweeted: “‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Season 2.” The post was up for around 10 minutes before it was taken down, but it was enough time to ignite rumors that Netflix was moving forward with a new season. Not so fast. Taylor-Joy confirmed the Twitter hack on her Instagram story, where...
Variety

Shelving Batgirl Was the Right Decision, Says New DC Studios Head Peter Safran: ‘It Would Have Hurt DC’

Warner Bros. faced controversy in summer 2022 when it axed a “Batgirl” feature film despite it being nearly finished. But Peter Safran, the new co-chairperson and CEO of DC Studios alongside James Gunn, said it was the right decision at a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. “Batgirl’s a character that inevitably we will include in our story,” he said. “On the Batgirl front, it’s not about late in the process of the film getting canceled. I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on...
Variety

