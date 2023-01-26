‘The Recruit’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

A new season of “ The Recruit ” is coming.

Netflix has renewed its spy thriller starring Noah Centineo for a second season, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of ‘The Recruit.’ Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to “11” in Season Two,” said creator, showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley in a statement, which was also shared with Tudum .

“I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all,” said Centineo, who will also return as an executive producer.

Season 1 follows young CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo), whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to reveal the agency’s secrets to the world unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen is quickly thrown into a dangerous (and sometimes ridiculous) world of high-power politics and players as he aims to complete his assignment and make his mark at the CIA.

Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh also star in the series.

In addition to Hawley and Centineo, Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis also executive produce with Adam Ciralsky of P3 Media and Charlie Ebersol.