Diana Luna Joins Latino Advocacy Group NALIP as Executive Director

The Los Angeles-based National Assn. of Latino Independent Producers has tapped Diana Luna as its executive director.

Luna is a veteran academic administrator, having served as executive director of Loyola Marymount University’s LMU Extension program. Luna’s charter has been community outreach and making higher education more inclusive. She steered a broad program that offered more than 160 job training certificate programs, with a focus on those that helped spur placement opportunities for students and adults from underrepresented communities.

Luna also helped develop master’s degree programs in creative fields including arts management and arts business. On her watch LMU partnered with Hola Mexico Film Festival. She helped create the nonprofit Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today, which is designed to nurture the careers of promising young Latino female filmmakers.

At NALIP , she takes the reins from Ben Lopez, who had served as executive director of the advocacy organization for Latino professionals in the content industry since 2017.

“I am thrilled to welcome Diana Luna to NALIP as our new executive director,” said Karla Pita Loor, Chair of the NALIP Board of Directors and the head of enterprise, inclusion and social responsibility for Endemol Shine. “Her deep understanding of the entertainment and creator eco-system coupled with her extensive experience in education, advocacy and management make her the ideal candidate for this role. All of us on the Board are looking forward to working closely with her as we advance the visibility and power of Latines on screen, behind the scenes, and in Hollywood’s executive suites.”

Luna will oversee all aspects of the organization’s finances and operations. That includes running its signature outreach programs and live events, notably the Latino Lens Incubators & Workshops, the NALIP Media Summit, Latino Media Fest and the Diverse Women in Media Forum. NALIP was formed in 1999.

“It is an honor to be part of this team,” Luna said. “This opportunity allows me to continue my commitment to elevating our Latine creative community. I am looking forward to the challenges that we have ahead and the impact that our community can build through collaboration.”