The legalization of marijuana for adult use in Michigan in 2018 caused an explosion of cannabis businesses opening across the state. The industry was on an all-time high (no pun intended) for the first few years, but the honeymoon phase swiftly subsided, leaving many licensees struggling. Unlimited licensing due to legalization resulted in supply heavily exceeding demand, while unregulated black-market sales brought low prices that licensed businesses could not compete with.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO