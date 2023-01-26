Pedro Pascal to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut With Coldplay as Musical Guest

Pedro Pascal has been set as the host for the Feb. 4 episode of “ Saturday Night Live ,” with Coldplay performing as the musical guest.

This will mark the “SNL” debut for Pascal, who is currently leading “The Last of Us,” HBO’s adaptation of the PlayStation video games of the same name, which premiered on Jan. 15 and has already broken multiple viewership records . The series is set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization and follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Pascal also plays the title character in “The Mandalorian,” the “Star Wars” series on Disney+ that will debut its third season in March. Among Pascal’s other prominent credits are “Game of Thrones,” “Narcos,” “The Equalizer 2,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

The Feb 4 episode will be Coldplay’s seventh time serving as the “Saturday Night Live” musical guest. Led by Chris Martin, the band first rose to prominence in 2000 with their album “Parachutes,” which included the single “Yellow.” Also among Coldplay’s nine albums are “A Rush of Blood to the Head,” “Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends,” Mylo Xyloto” and “Music of the Spheres,” with best-known songs including “Vida la Vida,” “The Scientist,” “Clocks” and more. Coldplay is currently performing its “Music Of The Spheres” world tour.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels is creator and executive producer.