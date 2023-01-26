ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedro Pascal to Make SNL Hosting Debut in February

By Michael Ausiello
This is the way… to Studio 8H.

The Mandalorian ‘s Pedro Pascal — who’s currently slaying zombies on HBO’s The Last of Us — will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Feb. 4, NBC announced Thursday. Coldplay will serve as musical guest (for the seventh time).

Creed ‘s Michael B. Jordan is set to emcee this weekend’s SNL , alongside musical guest Lil Baby.

The Last of Us has been a breakout hit for HBO . Last Sunday’s second episode of the video game-based dystopian drama drew 5.7 million viewers, up 22 percent from the series’ debut. The uptick marked the largest Week 2 audience growth for any HBO Original drama series in the 50-year history of the network.

The Last of Us premiered on Jan. 15 to 4.7 million total viewers, making it the pay cabler’s second-best series launch since Boardwalk Empire drew north of 7 million back in September 2010.

The Mandalorian , meanwhile, kicks off its third season on Disney+ on March 1 ( watch trailer here ).

TVLine

SNL Video: Michael B. Jordan's Creepy 'Jake From State Farm' Steals a Family

That Jake from State Farm seems like a nice boy, doesn’t he? Well, not after this he won’t. This week’s Saturday Night Live host Michael B. Jordan skewers the beloved insurance spokesman in a commercial parody that goes from fun to frightening in pretty short order. The sketch starts out like an ordinary commercial: Jake from State Farm shows up at the home of a couple played by Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner after some minor household disaster. Day heads off to work and finds, when he returns that evening, that Jake is still there playing with the kids and...
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU Recap: Did Benson and Stabler Actually Kiss?

If you’re here, it’s likely because you want to know whether Capt. Olivia Benson and Det. Elliot Stabler did, indeed, kiss on this week’s Law & Order: SVU. After all, the promo surely made it seem like that was a possibility. The short answer? Nope. But you’re going to want to find out what did happen. (It wasn’t nothing!) Liv and El’s close moment came during an episode in which Oscar Papa, head of the brutal gang BX9, was brought to trial. An enraged Liv, who hadn’t for one second forgotten how Papa threatened Noah’s safety and well-being, was on a tear to...
TVLine

Lisa Loring, TV's Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died, our sister site Variety confirms. She was 64. TV writer and producer Laura Jacobson announced Loring’s passing Sunday on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring.” According to Jacobson, the actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” four days prior and has been on life support for three days. “Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson continued. “She is embedded in the...
TVLine

Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up, References Roseanne Cancellation in First Teaser for Fox Nation Special

Roseanne Barr is attempting a comeback. Fox Nation has announced that the disgraced sitcom star’s new stand-up special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, will begin streaming Monday, Feb. 13. The first teaser, which aired during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the victorious Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, sees the comedian allude to her 2018 termination by ABC. “Has anyone else been fired recently?” she asks. The rhetorical question is followed by her signature cackle. Roseanne returned to ABC in March 2018 with big ratings, and was quickly renewed for an 11th season. But after Barr tweeted a racist “joke” about Obama...
TVLine

Bridgerton: Another Major Cast Member Exits Ahead of Season 3

Lady Whistledown got scooped! Bridgerton will be weathering yet another high-profile departure when it returns with its third season later this year. Original cast member Phoebe Dynevor — who has played Daphne Bridgerton during the Netflix Regency-era drama’s first two seasons — will be absent from Season 3. The actress herself confirmed the news last week during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was promoting her new film Fair Play. “Sadly [I’m] not in Season 3,” Dynevor told Screen Rant, adding that she could “potentially” return in future seasons. In the meantime, she says she’s “just excited to watch [Season...
TVLine

Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it.  She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
TVLine

Annie Wersching Remembered: 24 Costar Kiefer Sutherland, Many Others Pay Tribute to the Late Actress

Former costars and producers are paying tribute following the news of Annie Wersching’s death on Sunday at the age of 45. Kiefer Sutherland, who played Jack Bauer opposite Wersching’s Renee Walker in Seasons 7 and 8 of Fox’s 24, tweeted that the actress was “one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend.” He added: “My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was.” Wersching played Julia Brasher opposite Titus Welliver’s Harry Bosch in the Amazon series Bosch. Welliver said in a tweet: “There are no...
TVLine

Original Cowboy Bebop Director Says Netflix's Live-Action Version 'Was Clearly Not Cowboy Bebop'

Shin’ichirô Watanabe, a key member of the original Cowboy Bebop‘s creative team, has weighed in on Netflix’s recent live-action take — and it’s safe to say he wasn’t a fan. “For the new Netflix live-action adaptation, they sent me a video to review and check. It started with a scene in a casino, which made it very tough for me to continue,” said Watanabe, who wrote and directed several episodes of the late-’90s anime series, in a recent Forbes interview. “I stopped there and so only saw that opening scene. It was clearly not Cowboy Bebop, and I realized at that...
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 Showrunner Stepping Down at Season's End

Get the defibrillator, stat! Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19’s Krista Vernoff will be leaving her posts as showrunner and executive producer of both ABC shows at the conclusion of their current seasons, TVLine has confirmed. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers...
TVLine

SNL Video: Michael B. Jordan Fends Off Flirty Cast, Revisits Soap Opera Past

Clearly, Michael B. Jordan is driven. Not content with being People‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, he’s now gunning to be the Sexiest Man Alive forever. Is there any other way to explain how charming and crushable he is as he delivered the monologue for this week’s Saturday Night Live? Jordan starts off with a bit about his name that could have been pulled right out of the Catskills in 1939. “Michael B. Hostin’. Michael B. Jokin’. And, honestly? Michael B. Nervous.” It’s low-hanging fruit, but he goes from smooth to vulnerable in a heartbeat and … well, who wouldn’t swoon? He...
TVLine

The Last of Us' Biggest Diversion From the Game Makes For a Gorgeous, Near-Perfect Episode — Read Recap

Before this week’s The Last of Us, I was unaware that I had the capability to fall in complete love with a cantankerous, virgin survivalist with an unfortunate hair and to mourn his death as though he were a member of my family — all within the space of an hour and 20 minutes. But here I am, ugly-crying over The Artist Formerly Known as Ron Swanson. Sunday’s episode of the series was a departure from the video game it’s based on, the biggest narrative change we’ve seen so far. It also was an elegant, thoughtful, moving love story set in a...
TVLine

Party Down Revival Trailer Hints at Why the Gang Is Still Stuck Catering Parties a Decade Later — Watch Video

It’s great news that Party Down is returning for a new season on Starz — but it’s not so great news that these people are still working as caterers all these years later. Starz has released a trailer for Season 3 of the sharp-tongued comedy (which you can watch above), and the new footage sheds a bit of light on why Henry and his fellow Hollywood wannabes are still serving appetizers and wearing those pink bow ties more than a decade after we last saw them. (Party Down ended its original two-season run in 2010.) The trailer opens with Ron still managing...
TVLine

Poker Face Review: Natasha Lyonne's Peacock Mystery Is Charmingly Retro

If you went in and digitally removed all the smartphones from Peacock’s new series Poker Face, it could’ve aired right alongside Columbo and The Rockford Files in a 1970s NBC primetime lineup. Co-creators Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne dust off a creaky old format — the guest-star-studded mystery of the week — and put a stylish spin on it, delivering a noir-flavored, tongue-in-cheek homage to TV detective shows past. Even if you weren’t born back then, though, Poker Face (debuting this Thursday; I’ve seen the first five episodes) is still a quirky and clever good time, powered by another charmingly irreverent performance...
TVLine

Frasier Revival Adds 2 to Cast, Including Niles and Daphne's Son

Another member of the Crane family will join Frasier for the Paramount+ revival. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, our sister site Deadline reports. He joins fellow franchise newbie Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception), who was previously cast as Frasier’s son Freddy. Additionally, the revival has added Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) as Freddy’s roommate Eve. The character of David was born in the original series’ 2004 series finale. TV parents David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves are not currently attached to the revival. In the sequel series, David is “an awkward college freshman with a penchant...
TVLine

Why Is Dean in Winchesters Photo? Did Last of Us Lunch Look Too Good? Why Is Barney in HIMYF 'Burbs? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Bachelor, How I Met Your Father, The Winchesters and Poker Face! 1 | Wait, the entire cast of That ’70s Show was on set to film That ’90s Show at the same time, and the Powers That Be neglected to write them into a scene together? That’s revival malpractice! 2 | Having cancelled nearly a dozen scripted originals to date (most recently freshman YA dramas One of Us Is Lying and Vampire Academy), what are the...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Carol Burnett Special, Fringe Vet to Percy Jackson and More

NBC is throwing a birthday bash for comedy icon Carol Burnett. The two-hour special Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will air Wednesday, April 26 at 8/7c on the network (and stream next day on Peacock). The event, which marks Burnett’s 90th birthday on that same day, will feature musical tributes from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and more. Additional special guests include Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross and Vicki...
TVLine

The Last of Us' Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett Break Down Bill, Frank and the Episode That Wrecked Us

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s The Last of Us. To take a note from Linda Ronstadt, I think I’m going to be talking about this week’s The Last of Us for a long, long time. Episode 3, which aired Sunday, introduced us to a gruff survivalist named Bill (played by Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman) who was perfectly happy as the lone, post-Outbreak Day survivor in his Massachusetts suburb. But when an affable man named Frank (White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett) stumbles onto Bill’s property and winds up staying for lunch, the two become an unlikely romantic pair. The course of...
TVLine

Tomb Raider Series Eyed at Amazon — Who Should Play TV's Lara Croft?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge clearly caught the archaeology bug while filming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, given that she reportedly is penning a Tomb Raider series for Prime Video. Who’s your pick to portray the iconic and fearless Lara Croft? Prime Video is not commenting, but our sister site THR reports that Waller-Bridge is attached to write the scripts and well as serve as an executive producer on a small-screen adaptation of the Tomb Raider video game franchise. (Waller-Bridge will not star, however.) On the big screen, Angelina Jolie famously portrayed the adventurer in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and then [shudder]...
TVLine

King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?

Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again. King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says. Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival,...
