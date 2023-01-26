Pedro Pascal to Make SNL Hosting Debut in February

This is the way… to Studio 8H.

The Mandalorian ‘s Pedro Pascal — who’s currently slaying zombies on HBO’s The Last of Us — will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Feb. 4, NBC announced Thursday. Coldplay will serve as musical guest (for the seventh time).

Creed ‘s Michael B. Jordan is set to emcee this weekend’s SNL , alongside musical guest Lil Baby.

The Last of Us has been a breakout hit for HBO . Last Sunday’s second episode of the video game-based dystopian drama drew 5.7 million viewers, up 22 percent from the series’ debut. The uptick marked the largest Week 2 audience growth for any HBO Original drama series in the 50-year history of the network.

The Last of Us premiered on Jan. 15 to 4.7 million total viewers, making it the pay cabler’s second-best series launch since Boardwalk Empire drew north of 7 million back in September 2010.

The Mandalorian , meanwhile, kicks off its third season on Disney+ on March 1 ( watch trailer here ).