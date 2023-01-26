Read full article on original website
Related
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
The Nike Air Max CB ’94 Is Returning In 2023 In Black/Game Royal
In 1994, Nike and Charles Barkley proclaimed that the 92-93 MVP was “not a role model.” What followed was not only a change in scenery from Philly to sunny Phoenix but the arrival of his first true solo signature silhouette, the Nike Air Max CB ’94. While the 1994 model has most recently been stashed away in the Beaverton brand’s archives, a 2020 rendition of Barkley’s famed signature is set to return in Holiday 2023, according to @bubblekoppe.
A Bodacious Array Of Textiles Fill The Nike Air Force 1
For the last few seasons, an amalgamation of textures and fabrics has continued to claim the Beaverton brand’s silhouettes accentuated via an exaggerated sole unit. While the latter’s infusion within the Nike Air Force 1 has returned to the model’s typical tooling, a concoction of materials returns to envelop the iconic Bruce Kilgore design.
Tones Of “Sequoia” Coat The Nike Air Max 90
Suedes have been harkened overwhelmingly when it comes to the Nike Air Max 90 as of late. Now continuing to establish military-inspired aesthetics of years past, the latest upscaled Air Max effort indulges in a “Sequoia” coated proposition. Establishing just as many shades of green as the silhouette’s...
Multi-Color Cotton Candy Coats The Nike Vapormax Plus
Inspired by the iconic Nike Air Max Plus, the modernized Vapormax Plus has effectively cemented itself within the cushioned sneaker community in under half a decade. Maintaining its widely-adorned appreciation through a reinvigorated slate of offerings, yet another colorful gradient coats the silhouette’s plush neoprene mimicking the multi-color cotton candy found at ballparks.
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
“Black/University Blue” Takes Over The Latest Nike Air Max 90
Although the Nike Air Max 90 debuted thirty-three years ago, the silhouette continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of spring and summer, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a “Black’ and “University Blue” ensemble. Akin to...
Stüssy Unveils A Third Tan And Black Style Of Its Nike Air Penny 2 Collaboration
Stüssy has been an a roll with its solo and collaborative efforts over the last few years. At the end of 2022, the streetwear godfather launched two styles of the Nike Air Penny 2 to notable success. Recently, a third style of the Nike Basketball classic surfaced. Built with...
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”
Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
The Jordan Jumpman Team II Prowls In “Black Cat”
Following its revitalization during the tail end of 2022, the Jordan Jumpman Team II continues to infuse OG compositions with an increased slate of hybrid efforts, such as this “Black Cat” extension. Based on the cushioned overlay of the Air Jordan 13, the Triple Black offering is most...
Royal And Navy Dual Across This GS Nike Air Force 1 Low
Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design from 1982 may not be enjoying the same overwhelming run of propositions as seen throughout the silhouette’s 40th anniversary, but the Beaverton-based brand continues to provide seldom textured updates to the Nike Air Force 1, such as the return of miniaturized Swooshes upon the brand’s grade school offerings.
Purple Suedes Appear On The Nike SB Dunk Low Orange Label
Quickly being cemented as a staple within skate culture, the Nike SB Dunk continues to delve out new styles underneath its sub-brands Orange Label series. After exploring simplified renditions of crisp white and jet-black outfits, the premium tooled effort now begins to indulge in the outskirts of the tonal palette with a luxurious wash of “Violet”-dipped suedes.
The Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 “The Sophia” Releases Tomorrow
Established back in 2004, Premium Goods has become a pivotal piece of the Houston community, serving up sneakers beyond what you’d find at your average corporate store. And after almost two decades, founder Jennifer Ford has earned the opportunity to craft a sneaker of her own: a Nike Air Force 1 designed like the finest of jewelry.
“Safety Orange” Accents Liven The GS Nike Air Max TW
Introducing the running ecosystem to Air cushioning via its 1978 constructed Nike Tailwind, the silhouette that started it all has since undergone a bevy of disparate constructions and design knives in its over four decades of existence, such as last summers Air Max infused effort. Now coordinating a slew of...
The Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin” Expected In May
The Air Jordan 11 Low has long since been a staple of Jordan Brand’s Summer product line. Every year, the low-cut AJXI model signals the start of the warmer months with releases confirmed for April, May, and June, all served up in a variety of colorways that touch on traditions of Jumpman footwear.
The Nike Dunk Low Remastered Dawns A Turquoise Accented Panda Scheme
While the Nike Dunk’s revitalization presides in the rearview, the silhouette’s retooled cousins have begun expanding their efforts for the start of the new year, such as the Dunk Low Remastered and its revised slate of inline propositions. Next up, the experimental take on Peter Moore’s design indulges in the silhouette’s famed “Panda” scheme with a hint of turquoise.
The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Resurfaces In Black And Green
Conceived in 2022, the Terrascape line-up is comprised of several outdoors-inspired models, all of which borrow the DNA of some of the most iconic Air Maxes to ever grace the shelves. And after a very brief hiatus, the collection is beginning to pick up the pace for the new year, ushering in many an additional colorway of the Air Max Terrascape Plus.
Cordura Tooling Pairs With Stow Pockets For A Duo Of New Balance 1906R’s
For the past few seasons, New Balance’s lifestyle-centric offerings have begun incorporating additional storage opportunities. Most recently appearing atop the widely-adorned New Balance 2002R, the inclusion of stash pockets now lay claim to the latter silhouette’s successor paired with Cordura tooling in a duo of offerings. Curing both...
First Look At The Nike Terminator Low “Liberté”
First introduced back in 1985, the Nike Terminator was brought out of the vault by the brand just last year. And after resurfacing in familiar colors, the silhouette is set to take 2023 in both new and collaborative styles alike. Low-top offerings, too, are just around the corner, such as this newly-revealed “Liberté” colorway.
The Reebok Shaq Attaq Returns In The OG “Black Azure” Colorway
No sneaker is ever truly forgotten, as footwear brands will often bring about the return of past classics when the time is most opportune. Fall 2022, for example, saw the resurrection of the Shaq Attaq, which — following the reappearance of an original colorway — has joined Reebok’s licensed collaborations with Street Fighter and DC Comics. Thankfully, the signature won’t be left behind in 2022, as it’s confirmed to be reissuing the “Black Azure” colorway.
