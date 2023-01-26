ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Recruit Renewed for Season 2

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10i1CE_0kSKT6Xx00

The Recruit ‘s mission is far from over: Netflix has renewed the Noah Centineo-led spy thriller for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Season 1 dropped Dec. 16 and debuted at No. 3 on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals during its first week of eligibility (and with just three days of viewing), and held steady at No. 3 the following week.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit ,” series creator Alexi Hawley said in a statement Thursday. “Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to ’11’ in Season 2.”

Added EP/star Centineo: “I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all.”

For the uninitiated: The Recruit centers on Centineo’s Owen Hendricks, “a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime,” according to the official logline. “Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.”

Per Netflix, Season 2 will pick up after the events of Season 1’s cliffhanger, which saw Owen and Max captured with their lives endangered.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Recruit ‘s renewal. Are you looking forward to Season 2?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Bridgerton: Another Major Cast Member Exits Ahead of Season 3

Lady Whistledown got scooped! Bridgerton will be weathering yet another high-profile departure when it returns with its third season later this year. Original cast member Phoebe Dynevor — who has played Daphne Bridgerton during the Netflix Regency-era drama’s first two seasons — will be absent from Season 3. The actress herself confirmed the news last week during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was promoting her new film Fair Play. “Sadly [I’m] not in Season 3,” Dynevor told Screen Rant, adding that she could “potentially” return in future seasons. In the meantime, she says she’s “just excited to watch [Season...
TVLine

King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?

Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again. King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says. Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival,...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Revived for Season 12 by Adult Swim

America’s favorite fighting fast food is returning to TV after an eight-year hiatus. Adult Swim is reviving Aqua Teen Hunger Force for a five-episode 12th season, with original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro back at the helm, TVLine has learned. “We are thrilled to be making more Aqua Teen Hunger Force episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled,” the creators said in a statement. “Success is optimal and leads to quality.” In related news, the 2022 feature Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will be available to stream on HBO Max on Wednesday, Feb....
TVLine

Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy All Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Fox

The Simpsons, the Griffins and the Belchers are staying put at Fox. The network has handed two-season renewals to The Simpsons (for Seasons 35 and 36), Family Guy (for Seasons 22 and 23) and Bob’s Burgers (for Seasons 14 and 15), TVLine has learned. “With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming for FOX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s...
TVLine

The Mysterious Benedict Society Cancelled at Disney+ After 2 Seasons

The Mysterious Benedict Society has been disbanded: Disney+ has cancelled the book series adaptation after just two seasons. The news was confirmed by co-creator Phil Hay on Twitter. “Dear friends — Season 2 will mark the end of The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s journey on Disney+,” he wrote. “We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets — so proud of what we made! “So grateful to every one of you who who made a place for our show in your home & heart… You made it wonderful and we loved every minute. The beauty of...
TVLine

Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it.  She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught...
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU Recap: Did Benson and Stabler Actually Kiss?

If you’re here, it’s likely because you want to know whether Capt. Olivia Benson and Det. Elliot Stabler did, indeed, kiss on this week’s Law & Order: SVU. After all, the promo surely made it seem like that was a possibility. The short answer? Nope. But you’re going to want to find out what did happen. (It wasn’t nothing!) Liv and El’s close moment came during an episode in which Oscar Papa, head of the brutal gang BX9, was brought to trial. An enraged Liv, who hadn’t for one second forgotten how Papa threatened Noah’s safety and well-being, was on a tear to...
TVLine

SNL Video: Michael B. Jordan's Creepy 'Jake From State Farm' Steals a Family

That Jake from State Farm seems like a nice boy, doesn’t he? Well, not after this he won’t. This week’s Saturday Night Live host Michael B. Jordan skewers the beloved insurance spokesman in a commercial parody that goes from fun to frightening in pretty short order. The sketch starts out like an ordinary commercial: Jake from State Farm shows up at the home of a couple played by Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner after some minor household disaster. Day heads off to work and finds, when he returns that evening, that Jake is still there playing with the kids and...
TVLine

Lisa Loring, TV's Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died, our sister site Variety confirms. She was 64. TV writer and producer Laura Jacobson announced Loring’s passing Sunday on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring.” According to Jacobson, the actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” four days prior and has been on life support for three days. “Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson continued. “She is embedded in the...
TVLine

Annie Wersching Remembered: 24 Costar Kiefer Sutherland, Many Others Pay Tribute to the Late Actress

Former costars and producers are paying tribute following the news of Annie Wersching’s death on Sunday at the age of 45. Kiefer Sutherland, who played Jack Bauer opposite Wersching’s Renee Walker in Seasons 7 and 8 of Fox’s 24, tweeted that the actress was “one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend.” He added: “My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was.” Wersching played Julia Brasher opposite Titus Welliver’s Harry Bosch in the Amazon series Bosch. Welliver said in a tweet: “There are no...
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 Showrunner Stepping Down at Season's End

Get the defibrillator, stat! Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19’s Krista Vernoff will be leaving her posts as showrunner and executive producer of both ABC shows at the conclusion of their current seasons, TVLine has confirmed. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers...
TVLine

Original Cowboy Bebop Director Says Netflix's Live-Action Version 'Was Clearly Not Cowboy Bebop'

Shin’ichirô Watanabe, a key member of the original Cowboy Bebop‘s creative team, has weighed in on Netflix’s recent live-action take — and it’s safe to say he wasn’t a fan. “For the new Netflix live-action adaptation, they sent me a video to review and check. It started with a scene in a casino, which made it very tough for me to continue,” said Watanabe, who wrote and directed several episodes of the late-’90s anime series, in a recent Forbes interview. “I stopped there and so only saw that opening scene. It was clearly not Cowboy Bebop, and I realized at that...
TVLine

The Last of Us' Biggest Diversion From the Game Makes For a Gorgeous, Near-Perfect Episode — Read Recap

Before this week’s The Last of Us, I was unaware that I had the capability to fall in complete love with a cantankerous, virgin survivalist with an unfortunate hair and to mourn his death as though he were a member of my family — all within the space of an hour and 20 minutes. But here I am, ugly-crying over The Artist Formerly Known as Ron Swanson. Sunday’s episode of the series was a departure from the video game it’s based on, the biggest narrative change we’ve seen so far. It also was an elegant, thoughtful, moving love story set in a...
TVLine

Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up, References Roseanne Cancellation in First Teaser for Fox Nation Special

Roseanne Barr is attempting a comeback. Fox Nation has announced that the disgraced sitcom star’s new stand-up special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, will begin streaming Monday, Feb. 13. The first teaser, which aired during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the victorious Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, sees the comedian allude to her 2018 termination by ABC. “Has anyone else been fired recently?” she asks. The rhetorical question is followed by her signature cackle. Roseanne returned to ABC in March 2018 with big ratings, and was quickly renewed for an 11th season. But after Barr tweeted a racist “joke” about Obama...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

The Last of Us' Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett Break Down Bill, Frank and the Episode That Wrecked Us

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s The Last of Us. To take a note from Linda Ronstadt, I think I’m going to be talking about this week’s The Last of Us for a long, long time. Episode 3, which aired Sunday, introduced us to a gruff survivalist named Bill (played by Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman) who was perfectly happy as the lone, post-Outbreak Day survivor in his Massachusetts suburb. But when an affable man named Frank (White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett) stumbles onto Bill’s property and winds up staying for lunch, the two become an unlikely romantic pair. The course of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TVLine

Power Book II: Ghost Renewed for Season 4, Michael Ealy Joins Cast

Starz is Power-ing up early. And Ealy. Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the series’ Season 3 premiere, the premium cable network announced Monday. In addition, Michael Ealy (Stumptown, Being Mary Jane) will join the fourth season’s cast as a series regular. He’ll play Det. Don Carter who is, per the official character description, “a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become police commissioner, until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an...
TVLine

The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2

You won’t see the last of The Last of Us for a while. HBO has renewed its buzzy video-game adaptation for Season 2, TVLine has learned. The sweeping, post-apocalyptic drama is set decades after a fungal outbreak has turned the better part of the global population into zombie-like creatures known as “infected.” Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as stars as Joe, a grieving man tasked with transporting a teen girl named Ellie (played by Game of Thrones‘ Bella Ramsey) who appears to be immune to the fungus’ terrifying effects. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, who created The Last of Us video games, serve...
TVLine

Dr. Phil to End After 21 Seasons

This is going to be a changing day in Dr. Phil‘s life: The syndicated therapy talk show is ending its daytime run this year after 21 seasons, according to our sister site Variety. The decision to end the show reportedly came directly from star Dr. Phil McGraw, with the final new episodes set to air this spring at the close of the 2022-23 broadcast season. The show’s distributor CBS Media Ventures, though, hopes to keep Dr. Phil on the air in daytime via repeats through at least the 2023-24 season, per Variety. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

FBI: International's Luke Kleintank on the Resolution of Forrester's Fly Team Future: 'I Know It Scared the Fans'

The following contains spoilers from the Jan. 24 episode of CBS’ FBI: International. For weeks now, FBI: International‘s Special Agent Scott Forrester has been threatened, by muckety-muck Ken Dandridge, with the termination of his time on the Fly Team. In this week’s episode — which involved the search for one, and then two, missing girls — Forrester (played by original cast member Luke Kleintank) and Dandridge (Michael Torpey) butted heads again and again, with the latter all but counting aloud the minutes until Forrester would be forced to clock out as leader of the Fly Team. The Legal Attaché at the U.S....
TVLine

Shrinking Recap: Grade the Premiere of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso-esque Comedy

Jason Segel’s character in Apple TV+ ‘s new dramedy, Shrinking, breaks every therapist rule within the first episode. But apparently, it’s OK!, because he’s funny and it seems to work out every time. The series, which began streaming today and which hails from Segel as well as Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, covers similar themes as the soccer comedy. But Shrinking views grief and other issues through the lens of a therapist who can’t help himself. In a moment, we’ll ask you what you thought of the premiere. But first, a quick recap of “Coin Flip.” In the beginning of the...
TVLine

TVLine

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy