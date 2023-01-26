Traffic delays to be expected from funeral procession in honor of former JSO officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and numerous other agencies from across Florida will join the Judge Family Thursday in honoring the life of former JSO Officer Jimmy Judge.

The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Church of Eleven22 on Beach Boulevard and is open to the public. Following the service, the procession will travel to Oaklawn Cemetery on San Jose Boulevard.

JSO would like to remind everyone that the procession will be large and will cause traffic delays.

The procession route is as follows:

East on Beach Boulevard from the Church of Eleven22 to San Pablo Road

South on San Pablo Road to Butler Boulevard

West on Butler Boulevard to Philips Highway

North on Philips Highway to University Boulevard North

West On University Boulevard North to San Jose Boulevard

North on San Jose Boulevard to Oaklawn Cemetery (4801 San Jose Boulevard)

Anyone traveling in those areas are being told to plan accordingly.

