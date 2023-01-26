Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
thelostlongboarder.com
Douglas County Skatepark in Gardnerville, NV
The skatepark in Gardnerville, Nevada is a large 30,000 sq ft cement skatepark with a great diversity of obstacles and features. Riders of all skill levels and riding styles can have a good time at the Douglas County Skatepark. The distant mountains make for a peaceful backdrop to the large skatepark.
2news.com
EmployNV to Host Seven Hiring Events starting Tuesday
EmployNV Business Hub and Winners Crossing invites jobseekers to a hiring event for Cashiers. The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, Reno, NV 89502. Wages range from $16.00 to...
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
mynews4.com
Reports: South Lake Tahoe skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Beloved professional skier Kyle Smaine from South Lake Tahoe died in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, according to multiple reports. According to Mountain Gazette, Smaine, 31, was on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism when he was killed. A man that was with Smaine told the...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
2news.com
City Of Reno & RTC Add New Traffic Signal To Busy Streets
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in and around the newly signalized intersection as people get used to the new traffic signal.
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
Record-Courier
Land sale paves way for Vista Grande
The completed sale of 28.73 acres of U.S. Forest Service land north of Jacks Valley Road opens the way for the extension of Vista Grande. On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners are being asked to accept right-of-way easements for the extension of the road and a water pipeline from just south of Topsy to Jacks Valley.
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this week, Tesla announced plans for two new facilities in Storey County. The $3.6 billion dollar investment calls for 3,000 new employees and 4 million square feet. “We’ve done a Gigafactory before and we can do it again,” Storey County Manager Austin Osborne said....
KOLO TV Reno
No matter how inviting, stay off the ice
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While ice rescues in this area are not common, when they do happen, many of the emergencies have ended tragically. Just last year on Stampede Reservoir, 6 ice skaters fell through the ice. One died and the body was found the next day. Back in 2015...
2news.com
Spread the Word Nevada hosting 2nd annual Teacher Appreciation Night
Washoe County is celebrating educators in our local community. On Monday, January 30 from 3pm-5pm 'Spread the Word Nevada' is hosting their 2nd Annual Teacher Appreciation Night at their office (290 Gentry Way, Suite 6, Reno) Teachers can stop by to pick up FREE teacher resources, school supplies, gifts, classroom...
KOLO TV Reno
Fallon woman dies in crash near Winnemucca
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Fallon woman has died in a car crash east of Winnemucca, Nevada State Police say. On Jan. 28, NSP troopers were called out for a crash on I80 near the town of Winnemucca. Their preliminary investigation found that a Chevy SUV was traveling east...
2news.com
More Low Temperatures Expected Across Area Monday Night
Here are the low temperatures Monday morning, with 3 degrees in Reno, and -6 in Stead, the coldest it's been since December 10th, 2013 says the National Weather Service in Reno. It will be even colder Monday night with many of our Reno valleys dropping below zero by Tuesday morning.
Sierra Sun
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
Freshman Orientation: Assemblyman Gregory Koenig brings rural voice from Fallon
Koenig did not grow up with grand political goals. “It's not like ever since I was 5 years old I said ‘I want to be the governor!' Koenig said. "And it didn't evolve that way. It just was more organic.” The post Freshman Orientation: Assemblyman Gregory Koenig brings rural voice from Fallon appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Man killed, another injured in Carson City crash
Nevada State Police say one person was killed in a crash on US-50 in Carson City Saturday night. The crash happened in the intersection of eastbound US-50 and Fairview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Nevada State Police tell us a pick-up truck t-boned a minivan in the intersection. While it is...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks business owner sees suspected burglars on security camera
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Spaks Police Department arrested two men early Sunday after a business owner watching on a security camera saw them allegedly trying to break into vehicles. Police arrested Christopher Bruffett, 35, of Reno and Vincent James Wilks, 25, of Sparks. Both are charged with motor vehicle tampering,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday. Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room. “Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the...
2news.com
Two Men On Parole Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Cars At Sparks Business
Both men were charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools. Both men are on active parole or probation with Nevada Parole and Probation.
KOLO TV Reno
New year, new job? Nevadaworks offers skills training, job placement for employees and employers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for a job this year? Whether you already have one and are looking for a change, or if you’re trying to get back into the job market after a hiatus, Nevadaworks is here to help. They specifically work with employees on job placement, skills training and more. They also work with employers by training workforce and finding qualified, skilled and productive talent.
Comments / 0