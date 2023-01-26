Read full article on original website
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Woman Posing As High School Student Is Rutgers Graduate: Report
The woman who spent four days in classes at New Brunswick High School before officials apparently realized the truth is a 2019 graduate of Rutgers University, NJ Advance Media reports. Hyejeong Shin, 29, of New Brunswick was charged Tuesday, Jan. 24 with providing a false government document with the intent...
Woman, man dead after alleged assaults at NJ nursing homes
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two New Jersey nursing home residents, both 91, died after alleged assaults at their care facilities in January, officials confirmed Friday. Complete Care resident Herman Walker died after an incident in Westfield and Clara Sutkowski died after an incident at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield, officials said. Angel Bermontiz, […]
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
1 killed, 3 injured in Newark shooting: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Newark Thursday evening, officials said. Al-Supreme Davis, 30, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Three other victims were injured in the shooting and […]
Woman, man living inside box truck in Germantown pronounced dead: Police
A woman and her homeless boyfriend were found dead lying on a couch under a blanket inside the truck, police say.
South Jersey Man Thought He Was Chatting With Teenage Girl: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been arrested and charged with seeking a sexual encounter with an underage girl, authorities said. Hazleton Newman, 31, of Chatsworth, was charged with luring, child endangerment and attempted sexual assault on a minor, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. An investigation revealed that...
Fake Nursing Degrees Sold For $15K, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Feds
A large-scale scheme to sell fake nursing degrees has been busted up by federal authorities. Two South Jersey men were charged in the scheme that allowed thousands of prospective nurses to skip time-consuming training and licensing by purchasing credentials for up to $15,000. Those indicted collected more than $100 million...
Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance
FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox: Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS.
WTNH.com
Massive humpback whale washes ashore in New York amid ‘unusual’ spate of deaths: ‘Happening a little too often’
LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (WPIX) – A dead whale was found on a beach in New York on Monday morning, marking the 10th such incident, in the general area, in recent months. The large humpback washed ashore on Lido Beach, on Long Island, around 6 a.m., officials said. NOAA Fisheries...
iheart.com
Woman, 29, Arrested After Enrolling In High School As A Student
A 29-year-old woman from New Jersey was arrested after she enrolled in high school, posing as a 15-year-old student. The New Brunswick Police Department identified the woman as Hyejeong Shin and said she has been charged with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age.
hudsontv.com
Men Sentenced To 35 Years In State Prison For Shooting Death Of 17-Year Old In Jersey City
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Honorable Angelo Servidio, J.S.C., sentenced Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, both of Jersey City, to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2018 shooting death of 17-year-old Jade Saunders in Jersey City.
Armed guards to be stationed outside all school buildings in LI district
In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the South Huntington school board voted to add the armed guards at the exterior of all school buildings, the district said in a news release.
Monmouth County, NJ Grand Jury lays down the hammer in heinous case of Long Branch shooter
🚔 Long Branch man arrested for West Long Branch shooting is indicted. 🚔 Donte Gibson faces significant charges, while the victim recovered. 🚔 Two other shootings that occurred on the same day, October 10, remain under investigation. A man responsible for one of three shootings in a...
Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash
LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
2 dead in BMW crash on Belt Parkway in Queens
Police say the white BMW was traveling east on the parkway when the driver lost control and slammed into a divider.
