ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Woman, man dead after alleged assaults at NJ nursing homes

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two New Jersey nursing home residents, both 91, died after alleged assaults at their care facilities in January, officials confirmed Friday.  Complete Care resident Herman Walker died after an incident in Westfield and Clara Sutkowski died after an incident at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield, officials said. Angel Bermontiz, […]
WESTFIELD, NJ
PIX11

1 killed, 3 injured in Newark shooting: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Newark Thursday evening, officials said. Al-Supreme Davis, 30, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Three other victims were injured in the shooting and […]
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance

FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
iheart.com

Woman, 29, Arrested After Enrolling In High School As A Student

A 29-year-old woman from New Jersey was arrested after she enrolled in high school, posing as a 15-year-old student. The New Brunswick Police Department identified the woman as Hyejeong Shin and said she has been charged with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash

LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy