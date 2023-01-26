ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twenty-four defendants were charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in a 99-count indictment. According to the indictment, between 2016 and June 2022, thousands of kilograms of marijuana were shipped from a small store called Fast Pack & Ship in Fresno, California, to many locations across the country, including the Capital Region of New York.

