Tyler, TX

ketk.com

Freezing rain likely in portions of East Texas

A shallow, cold air mass is settling in across the area. As rain falls in spots over the next several days, some of that will be in the form of freezing rain through Wednesday morning. Overview. We currently have a Winter Storm Warning for freezing rain in effect until 9...
RAINS COUNTY, TX

