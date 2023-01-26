ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Custom 190-Foot Ice-Class Explorer Yacht Comes With Its Own 37-Foot Sailboat

By Rachel Cormack
 5 days ago
Damen ’s newest fleet member is primed for pole-to-pole adventures.

The ice-class explorer, which recently hit the water in Antalya, Turkey, was penned in partnership with the naval architects at Azure Yacht Design and the extreme travel experts at EYOS Expeditions. The 190-footer, aptly christened the SeaXplorer 58 , can remain at sea for up to 30 days at a time and promises luxury even in extreme latitudes.

The yacht was started on spec and sold to a buyer during construction. The owner offered “considerable input” into the design, according to the Dutch yard. The custom vessel is geared toward indoor-outdoor living and outfitted for global expeditions with family and friends. To top it off, Damen says the future-facing yacht sports a number of sustainable features, such as a premium synthetic teak deck and wastewater tanks to minimize environmental impact.

The interior, which was spearheaded was Design Unlimited, has been labeled “personal and alluring.” The layout includes six lavish suites for up to 12 guests, along with cabins for 15 crew and two expedition staff. On the bridge deck, you’ll will find a sky lounge and dining area with prime views. Seafarers can enjoy more panoramic vistas from the SeaXplorer’s signature observation lounge in the bow.

Outside, meanwhile, you can relax in the cabana-style bar and lounge, cool of in the giant infinity pool or soak in the bridge deck’s Jacuzzi. To encourage further exploration, the yacht is equipped with a helideck and a wide range of toys, including a custom 37-foot sailboat, two tenders, a couple of motorcycles and vehicles for both on and off-road use.

The SeaXplorer 58 will now undergo her final build phase in preparation for delivery to her owner in spring. “We are very excited at the successful accomplishment of this milestone of the project,” Tolga Karacadal, operations manager of yachting at the Antalya shipyard, said in a statement. “Having seen the yacht in the water for the first time, it’s clear to see that she will be a head turner.”

This was actually the first SeaXplorer yacht to be built in Turkey, but it’s likely not to be the last. In fact, Damen is already working on the larger hybrid model. “After this, we will be continuing our work, creating the first SeaXplorer 60, which is scheduled for delivery in spring 2024,” SeaXplorer design manage Enrique Tintore adds.

