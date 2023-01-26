The Toole County Friends of the Library has kicked off their book sale, & it's going to be one bonanza of a sale too! They've got books, books, books & even more books all available during regular library hours. All the proceeds of the sale will go to the Friends of the Library, & I ask you, "How can you NOT be a friend of the library!" Don't worry about a thing, the book sale's on right now until further notice...

TOOLE COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO