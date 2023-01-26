Read full article on original website
FREE Lunch In Conrad
There'll be another FREE community lunch this Friday, in Conrad. Lunch will be on the platters at the First Presbyterian Church, on the corner of 4th Avenue SW, & Maryland Street. Good neighbors, good food & good fellowship this Friday from 11:30, to 1. C'mon down & have some FUN...
Coyotes Saturday-Boosters Tonight!
Our Shelby girls & boys travel over to Columbia Falls, Saturday afternoon, & the Shelby Booster Club meets tonight (Tues.) This evening's booster meeting's at 7, down at the Alibi. BTW, this Saturday's matchup with the Shelby Coyotes & the Columbia Falls Wildcats will be broadcast on KSEN, Saturday afternoon beginning at 3:45. GO COYOTES!!
More On “Changing” Our Fair
Earlier this week, I blogged on the Marias Fair Board looking for local input on changing our 4 County Marias Fair week to the end of June. The fair board meets monthly on the 1st Wednesday, of the month over at the ambulance barn. They'll be taking comments at their next meeting, next Wednesday, the 1st, beginning at 6:30. You're welcome to stop by & share your comments & concerns. If you can't make the meeting, you can still contact the board at 4-County Marias Fair Board, PO Box 924, Shelby MT 59474.
Meet Valier’s Miss Linda
Story Hour's tomorrow, Wednesday morning down at the Valier Library. Miss Linda, will be your host, & the story reading fun will begin at 9:30. The "Teddy Bear Parade," is already scheduled at the library for Wednesday, April 19th. I'll be blogging more on the Teddy Bears & the "Parade," as we get closer to April 19th. In the meantime, why not stop in for Story Hour with Miss Linda, tomorrow morning at 9:30, at the Valier Library...
Chester Has To Postpone
Chester's 6th Annual Ice-Skating Party, scheduled for tomorrow (Sun,) has been postponed. Don't worry about a thing though, the party's now on for Sunday, February 5th, 2 weeks from this weekend. Hope to see you on Sunday, the 5h, for all the free hot dogs, coco & fun at the rink.. Please feel free to bring along your extra skates for exchange.
It’s One For The BOOKS
The Toole County Friends of the Library has kicked off their book sale, & it's going to be one bonanza of a sale too! They've got books, books, books & even more books all available during regular library hours. All the proceeds of the sale will go to the Friends of the Library, & I ask you, "How can you NOT be a friend of the library!" Don't worry about a thing, the book sale's on right now until further notice...
Just Right For Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day's 3 week's away, & just in time for this Valentine's Day, on Tuesday, the 14th, the Toole County Medical Auxiliary, is sponsoring one of Shelby's favorite bake sales! You can select your baked goodies Valentine's Day between 10, & 3, down at Shelby Floral & Gift, & also over at the Logan Health-Shelby Gift Shop. All proceeds raised this Valentine's Day will go toward for some needed items for both Logan Health-Shelby, & also Logan Health Assisted Living-Shelby.
Athlete of the Week
Our KSEN/ K96—Bozeman Trophy Male Athlete of the Week had the highest scoring number we’ve seen all year and rebound totals were also out of sight. Our Female Athlete of the Week didn’t have an especially big weekend but here consistency and stats have led the Browning girls to, at this point, an undefeated season.
1 More Night For Conrad Auditions!
Tonight (Tuesday) is the final night for auditions for the Pondera Players production of "The Pajama Game: The Musical." If you can sing, dance or act, why not try out tonight. Don't worry about a thing if you're on the shy side, they'll find a spot for you. In fact, if nothing else, the Pondera Players production staff needs some backstage help too. Last night's auditions went well, & I submit, The Pajama Game: The Musical, will be another outstanding presentation from the Pondera Players. Wendy has more information at 788 3819.
