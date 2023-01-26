ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

WWE Monday Night Raw: Where to buy tickets to Boston, MA show

Your favorite WWE superstars are making their way to Boston, MA for Monday Night Raw on Monday, March 6. Monday Night Raw will be at TD Garden in Boston, MA on March 6 and fans can see their favorite WWE Superstars including Matt Riddle, US Champion Austin Theory, Bayley, Seth Rollins, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, “The Man” Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley and more. Resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek still have several options for tickets to purchase.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $100K ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at Kwik Shop

A winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” ticket was sold from a Kwik Shop Market on Monday, Jan. 30, during the daily drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $100,000 ticket was sold in Salem from the Kwik Shop. Along with that $100,000 prize, there was also another $100,000 lottery prize won in Massachusetts from the Monday night Powerball drawing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Beanpot 2023 tickets: Where to buy tickets to college hockey tournament in Boston

The 70th annual Dunkin’ Beanpot tournament will take place on the first two Mondays in February at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The Beanpot kicks off on Monday, February 6, as the four Boston college hockey powers meet at TD Garden in a battle for the city’s bragging rights. The Boston hockey tradition features Boston University, Boston College, Harvard and Northeastern. Fans looking to see the action in person can shop around for tickets on VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Charlton for $250,000

Dennis Benoit acquired the property at 31 Cranberry Meadow Shore Road, Charlton, from Clarence C Est Fanion on Jan. 13, 2023. The $250,000 purchase price works out to $308 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,001 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
CHARLTON, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Fitchburg for $218,500

Justine Pumyea and Warren Pumyea acquired the property at 70 England Avenue, Fitchburg, from Jacob Moore and Johanna L Moore on Jan. 13, 2023, for $218,500 which represents a price per square foot of $217. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 9,999-square-foot lot. Additional...
FITCHBURG, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 22-29

A condo in East Sandwich that sold for $100,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 44 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $647,733, $436 per square foot.
SANDWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $155,000 in Fitchburg

William Garnett acquired the property at 108 Pratt Street, Fitchburg, from Investors Lp Mtglq on Jan. 11, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $187. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
FITCHBURG, MA
MassLive.com

Boston teens, 18 and 15, arrested after stabbing during fight near TechBoston Academy

A pair of teenagers are under arrest after three people were stabbed during a fight outside a Boston middle and high school Monday afternoon, police said. The fight broke out on the Roberts Playground park basketball court shortly after the end-of-day dismissal at TechBoston Academy, a sixth through 12th-grade pilot school in the Dorchester neighborhood, the head of school said in a letter to the school community.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $555,000 in Milford

Ramneet Virk and Preet Virk bought the property at 2 Tina Road, Milford, from Yu H Kwon and Myung J Park on Jan. 13, 2023, for $555,000 which represents a price per square foot of $301. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as two parking spaces. The unit and sits on a 10,677 square-foot lot.
MILFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Fitchburg: $250,000 for a three-bedroom home

Christopher Cordio bought the property at 26 California Avenue, Fitchburg, from Adelard J Marcoux on Jan. 12, 2023. The $250,000 purchase price works out to $213 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 10,593-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close...
FITCHBURG, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home

Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
GARDNER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Uxbridge: $765,000 for a seven-bedroom home

Marilaine Faria acquired the property at 113 Oak Street, Uxbridge, from Leonard Wiersma on Jan. 13, 2023. The $765,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $155. The property features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
UXBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells in Gardner for $204,750

Amanda Wuoti bought the property at 20 Olde Colonial Drive, Gardner, from Cameron Hendley and Sydney Hendley on Jan. 10, 2023, for $204,750 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. A 1,024-square-foot unit...
GARDNER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy