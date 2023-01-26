The 70th annual Dunkin’ Beanpot tournament will take place on the first two Mondays in February at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The Beanpot kicks off on Monday, February 6, as the four Boston college hockey powers meet at TD Garden in a battle for the city’s bragging rights. The Boston hockey tradition features Boston University, Boston College, Harvard and Northeastern. Fans looking to see the action in person can shop around for tickets on VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO