Worcester’s Crompton Place hosting ‘Be My Galentine’ event Feb. 9
Crompton Place is hoping Worcester residents will grab their best girlfriends and celebrate Galentine’s Day a few days early this year at their “Be My Galentine” event on Feb. 9. The Canal District building that’s home to BirchTree Bread Company, Seed to Stem, The Haberdash, Crompton Collective...
WWE Monday Night Raw: Where to buy tickets to Boston, MA show
Your favorite WWE superstars are making their way to Boston, MA for Monday Night Raw on Monday, March 6. Monday Night Raw will be at TD Garden in Boston, MA on March 6 and fans can see their favorite WWE Superstars including Matt Riddle, US Champion Austin Theory, Bayley, Seth Rollins, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, “The Man” Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley and more. Resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek still have several options for tickets to purchase.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100K ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at Kwik Shop
A winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” ticket was sold from a Kwik Shop Market on Monday, Jan. 30, during the daily drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $100,000 ticket was sold in Salem from the Kwik Shop. Along with that $100,000 prize, there was also another $100,000 lottery prize won in Massachusetts from the Monday night Powerball drawing.
Beanpot 2023 tickets: Where to buy tickets to college hockey tournament in Boston
The 70th annual Dunkin’ Beanpot tournament will take place on the first two Mondays in February at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The Beanpot kicks off on Monday, February 6, as the four Boston college hockey powers meet at TD Garden in a battle for the city’s bragging rights. The Boston hockey tradition features Boston University, Boston College, Harvard and Northeastern. Fans looking to see the action in person can shop around for tickets on VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek.
How to place an in-person sports wager in Mass. as betting starts Tuesday
Legal in-person wagering on sporting events launches Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the three casinos in Massachusetts — Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park — and officials at each of them said they are ready to welcome the public on the first day of sports betting.
Single family residence sells in Charlton for $250,000
Dennis Benoit acquired the property at 31 Cranberry Meadow Shore Road, Charlton, from Clarence C Est Fanion on Jan. 13, 2023. The $250,000 purchase price works out to $308 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,001 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Three-bedroom home sells in Fitchburg for $218,500
Justine Pumyea and Warren Pumyea acquired the property at 70 England Avenue, Fitchburg, from Jacob Moore and Johanna L Moore on Jan. 13, 2023, for $218,500 which represents a price per square foot of $217. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 9,999-square-foot lot. Additional...
Shooting Tuesday at Dollar Tree in Brockton, according to reports
Reports of a shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton came just past 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to media outlets NBC Boston and Boston 25. The Brockton Police Department did not immediately respond for comment. Boston 25 reported that police told the outlet emergency crews were at...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 22-29
A condo in East Sandwich that sold for $100,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 44 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $647,733, $436 per square foot.
Single family residence sells for $155,000 in Fitchburg
William Garnett acquired the property at 108 Pratt Street, Fitchburg, from Investors Lp Mtglq on Jan. 11, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $187. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
As sports betting launches Tuesday, Mass. kicks a new industry into gear
It’s game day for Bay State sports bettors. After years of legislative battles and months of regulatory work, Massachusetts’ sports wagering industry launches at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with ceremonial first in-person bets planned at all three casinos in the state — Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park Casino and MGM Springfield.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy’s husband says he forgives wife, accused of killing their three children
Patrick Clancy, whose wife is accused of killing the Duxbury couple’s three young children before attempting to take her own life, released a message Friday describing the children he called “the essence of my life” and asking for people to forgive his wife “as I have.”
Tyler Lawrence, 13, of Norwood ID’d as victim in fatal Mattapan shooting
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Mattapan on Sunday morning. On Jan. 29, Boston police officers responded to a call for a shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont Street and Babson Street, police said. Simultaneously, police also received a call of a...
Boston teens, 18 and 15, arrested after stabbing during fight near TechBoston Academy
A pair of teenagers are under arrest after three people were stabbed during a fight outside a Boston middle and high school Monday afternoon, police said. The fight broke out on the Roberts Playground park basketball court shortly after the end-of-day dismissal at TechBoston Academy, a sixth through 12th-grade pilot school in the Dorchester neighborhood, the head of school said in a letter to the school community.
Three-bedroom home sells for $555,000 in Milford
Ramneet Virk and Preet Virk bought the property at 2 Tina Road, Milford, from Yu H Kwon and Myung J Park on Jan. 13, 2023, for $555,000 which represents a price per square foot of $301. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as two parking spaces. The unit and sits on a 10,677 square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Fitchburg: $250,000 for a three-bedroom home
Christopher Cordio bought the property at 26 California Avenue, Fitchburg, from Adelard J Marcoux on Jan. 12, 2023. The $250,000 purchase price works out to $213 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 10,593-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close...
Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home
Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
With wind chill, expect it to feel like the -30s in Mass. Friday, weather service says
Wind chills could make Friday and Saturday’s dangerously cold temperatures feel that much more frigid across Massachusetts, the National Weather Service announced Monday. Strong winds could make below-zero temperatures feel closer to the -30s, with a wind chill in North Adams projected make it feel like -40 degrees, forecasters said.
Sale closed in Uxbridge: $765,000 for a seven-bedroom home
Marilaine Faria acquired the property at 113 Oak Street, Uxbridge, from Leonard Wiersma on Jan. 13, 2023. The $765,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $155. The property features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Condominium sells in Gardner for $204,750
Amanda Wuoti bought the property at 20 Olde Colonial Drive, Gardner, from Cameron Hendley and Sydney Hendley on Jan. 10, 2023, for $204,750 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. A 1,024-square-foot unit...
