A stolen car was driven through a storefront window in Hancock Park early Monday morning and police were seeking several burglary suspects. A white Kia sedan drove through a front display window of Ksubi, a clothing store located at 132 South La Brea Avenue just south of Beverly Blvd., at about 3:50 a.m. Monday.The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The car was empty when officers arrived.A witness who first reported the crashed car said a second vehicle at the scene may have been a get-away accomplice. The witness reported seeing multiple suspects inside the store grabbing merchandise.Los Angeles Police ran the license plate of the Kia and contacted the owner, a Gardena resident, who had reported the car stolen in Inglewood days earlier.Police were seeking four to five suspects. No further descriptions were immediately released.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO