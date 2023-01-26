Read full article on original website
foxla.com
To afford rent in LA, you need at least two full-time, minimum-wage incomes
LOS ANGELES - Yes, we know we sound like a broken record when we tell you it's expensive to do anything in Los Angeles, especially live here. Just how expensive is it, you ask? Let's break it down with some numbers. A typical one-bedroom rental in Los Angeles costs around...
citywatchla.com
People Need Homes, And That Includes the Middle Class
THE DOCTOR IS IN - My experience in land use and transportation is as follows:. Los Angeles has city policies and working paradigms, which are metastasizing to suburban neighborhoods in L.A., Ventura, and Orange Counties that favor developers and real estate agents, and the wealthy, and leave the middle class in the dust.
foxla.com
LA County eviction protections extended
LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
South Los Angeles Costco could be built with 800 apartment units built on top
A real estate company is proposing to build the first Costco in South Los Angeles, except this shopping center comes with a unique addition: 800 apartment units built on top of it. Thrive Living, the real estate company, wants to build a mixed-used complex in a five-acre commercial lot near the intersections of La Brea […]
PLANetizen
L.A. Times Editorial Board Calls for CEQA Reform
While the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) “has improved countless construction projects,” the Los Angeles Times Editorial Board argues that reform of the landmark law is desperately needed. According to the Board, “CEQA lawsuits have also too often been used to thwart progress on the state’s most pressing needs by stalling or blocking important projects.”
theregistrysocal.com
149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles
New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
NBC Los Angeles
Bruce's Beach Officially Sold Back to LA County for $20 Million
The sale of Bruce’s Beach from the Bruce family to LA county becomes official Monday in a culmination of a victory won after a long fight to return the beach back to its owners. As this sale becomes official, critics say the Bruce’s had every right to do what...
L.A. Mayor Bass announces Deputy Mayors for safety, housing
Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors today as she continues to build her administration.
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
Tech's Mass Layoffs Backfire in a Major Way
Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore. This...
foxla.com
Ocean water use warning: Some LA County beaches reopen
LOS ANGELES - Some Los Angeles County beaches have reopened following a brief closure due to sewage discharge that prompted an ocean water use warning. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened Top Sail Beach in Venice and Dockweiler State Beach near lifeguard tower 40 after the most recent sampling showed bacteria levels lower than state standards.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
Adopted! Dog that spent more than 450 days in West LA shelter finally has forever home
A dog who spent some 15 months at a Los Angeles shelter has finally been adopted after extraordinary efforts to find him a permanent home.
Hancock Park burglary: Stolen car smashes storefront
A stolen car was driven through a storefront window in Hancock Park early Monday morning and police were seeking several burglary suspects. A white Kia sedan drove through a front display window of Ksubi, a clothing store located at 132 South La Brea Avenue just south of Beverly Blvd., at about 3:50 a.m. Monday.The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The car was empty when officers arrived.A witness who first reported the crashed car said a second vehicle at the scene may have been a get-away accomplice. The witness reported seeing multiple suspects inside the store grabbing merchandise.Los Angeles Police ran the license plate of the Kia and contacted the owner, a Gardena resident, who had reported the car stolen in Inglewood days earlier.Police were seeking four to five suspects. No further descriptions were immediately released.
Man fatally shot at luxury residential high-rise in downtown LA, police say
A man was shot to death at a luxury residential high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Alhambra honors hero who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
A week after the slaying of 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio, the neighboring city of Alhambra held a daylong Lunar New Year festival Sunday, including a special ceremony honoring the man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman. Brandon Tsay, 26, received a “medal of courage” from the...
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Dark skies and empty beaches
Weather: Cloudy skies returned to Santa Monica on Monday as part of a late winter shower. The weather brought little more than some overnight rain locally but officials warned that colder temperatures continued to pose challenges in other parts of the region. Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, cautioned residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers. The County issued its standard beach advisory warning that individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. This advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday, February 2 at 5 a.m. This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.
foxla.com
In Depth: Mass shooting aftermath
LOS ANGELES - Hal Eisner is joined by Christina Yang, the general counsel and pro bono director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Southern California. Yang talks about how the Monterey Park community is coping with the impact of this mass shooting. The organization immediately leapt into action to try...
