Man wanted for allegedly strangling and shooting girlfriend in the head during fight, Pct. 4 says
The woman said a cheating accusation ensued in a fight that escalated into a shooting. She said he told her it was an accident before dropping her off at the hospital, records state.
Click2Houston.com
Man shoots ex-girlfriend, is stabbed by her current boyfriend after turning gun on the man in Aldine: HCSO
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man shot his ex-girlfriend and then was stabbed by her current boyfriend while trying to shoot the man in a trailer in the Aldine area, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. HCSO units responded to an incident in the...
Judge sets $10K bond with strict conditions for woman accused of breaking into Houston Synagogue
The 33-year-old woman's criminal mischief charge was upgraded to a felony based on the amount of damage done. The state tried to have her bail denied altogether.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect who fatally shot man in ‘love triangle’ charged with murder, police say
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man to in north Houston last week has been identified and charged. Oziel Ousbaldo Gonzalez, 46, has since been charged with murder. On Jan. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a game room located in the...
Fight between couple ends with deadly shooting at N. Harris Co. apartments, deputies say
At this point -- investigators are working to figure out who actually pulled the trigger. The woman had several injuries that indicated she was involved in a fight, deputies said.
News reports lead to arrest of man accused of killing girlfriend, shooting daughter at motel, police say
HOUSTON — Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the shooting of a mother and her daughter at a southeast Houston motel last week. The 41-year-old mother died at the scene and her 21-year-old daughter was shot and wounded, according to the Houston Police Department. Christopher George Edwards, 52,...
Texas man sentenced to 35 years for murdering friend after smoking meth
A Texas man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing his friend after smoking methamphetamine. The man has an extensive criminal history.
Man told Memorial police his roommate was suicidal moments before being run over by him, police say
The 76-year-old man had initially called police to tell them his roommate was suicidal, authorities said. When officers arrived, that's when the suspect allegedly ran the man over.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s just been one big nightmare’: Mom of Galveston teen wrongfully accused of murder speaks out
GALVESTON, Texas – A spokesperson for the City of Galveston says they are expecting a lawsuit to be filed against the city and or the police department after officers executed a botched search warrant. “During the search, officers determined the suspect was not located in the residence,” the spokesperson...
Motorcyclist killed in apparent road rage in Spring was husband and father of 3, his mother says
Jesse Metzger, 32, was a husband and father of three and has a fourth child on the way, his mother said. Officials said his friends found him shot to death in a Home Depot parking lot.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Jail death: Inmate dies from 'apparent medical emergency'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting a man died on Tuesday after what they say was "an apparent medical emergency in the Harris County Jail." PREVIOUS STORY: Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell. According to a release, 23-year-old Kevin L. Smith...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Who are these paintball vandals? Authorities release nighttime video from camera they broke in effort to find them
HOUSTON – Do you know who the woman in the crop top and the slim guy in stained paints are in the videos below?. The Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Office released photos of two people they said used a paintball gun to break one of the “many” cameras used to detect illegal dumping in the 7200 block of Fairbanks N. Houston Road on Dec. 8.
Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during road 'altercation'
The woman was reportedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect from what police believe was another vehicle.
Love triangle escalates into shooting, stabbings that land 3 people in hospital, sheriff says
ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Suspect wanted in fatal September shooting of man at SW Houston hotel, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southwest Houston in September. Aaron Joseph Bruno, 25, is charged with the murder of Derek Davis, 25, and unlawful carrying of a weapon...
13 Investigates: 3 inmate deaths occur at Harris County jail in the month of January
If the pace of deaths among Harris County jail inmates in 2023 continues, the jail is on track to exceed the number of deaths it had in 2022.
abovethelaw.com
Promising Young Law Firm Associates Found Dead In Murder-Suicide
We have some disturbing news to report out of the Houston, Texas, legal community, where two young law firm associates were identified earlier this week as the deceased in a recent murder-suicide. The associates in question are Candace Rechtmann, 29, and Tyler Greenwood, 31, who both died from gunshot wounds on January 25. Rechtmann, an associate at Germer, and Greenwood, an associate at Chamberlain Hrdlicka, were reportedly involved in a relationship that ended in the summer of 2022.
Click2Houston.com
23-year-old man dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ in Harris County jail, deputies say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who allegedly passed away after suffering a medical emergency in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Kevin Smith was taken to the jail’s clinic where he was seen by a Harris Health medical staff at 10:40 a.m. Shortly after, Smith was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:25 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old arrested after allegedly using cell phone to try to record men using bathroom at Galleria mall, HPD says
HOUSTON – There’s a certain level of privacy that’s to be expected when using the restroom, even at public shopping centers. Ninteen-year-old Thomas James Parison is behind bars after Houston police say he violated that safe space and tried to record other men using the bathroom at the Galleria mall.
2019 murder of Tomball woman shot while setting up for garage sale remains unsolved
'With little to go on,' and hopes to bring her family closure, authorities continue asking for help in finding the suspect who shot Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza at point-blank in January 2019.
