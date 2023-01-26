A man was charged with robbing his own mother on Hickory Ridge Circle in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say 47-year-old Arby Kimble asked his mother for money then grabbed her purse and took $40 then put her in a chokehold when she fought back. She then yelled for help and 61-year-old Berry Colley who drove Kimble to the home did not help her and took Kimble away after the robbery.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO