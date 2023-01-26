Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
Trigg Officials Say Roads Are Treacherous Due To Wintry Mix Of Overnight Weather
Trigg County Roads are slick and hazardous due to an overnight round of a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Trigg County Emergency Manager David Bryant says keep travel to minimum on this Tuesday.
whvoradio.com
Country Club Lane Crash Sends Woman To The Hospital
A wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car was hit by a vehicle behind it at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane. The driver...
whvoradio.com
Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg, Christian Counties
For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
whvoradio.com
Four Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection of Military Road sent four people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a westbound SUV on Roaring Springs Road ran off the road and overturned due to the icy roadway and their speed. Acree told the...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 86 in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am a tractor-trailer driven by Halid Pajic collided with a guardrail. Pajic was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
whvoradio.com
Bentzel Discusses Decision Making Process For School Weather Closing
School officials around the region will be monitoring the weather and road conditions during the next 24 to 48 hours to decide if it is safe for students and staff to report to school Tuesday. Christian County Schools Superintendent Chris Bentzel says if the weather begins to cause road problems...
whvoradio.com
No Injuries In Hopkinsville Factory Fire
A fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard has been extinguished with no injuries Saturday night. Hopkinsville firefighters say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished...
whvoradio.com
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Special Olympics Receives Donation From Dunk A Deputy
The Trigg County Sheriff’s Department recently donated money raised through the Dunk a Deputy booth at the Trigg County Ham Festival to help the Trigg County Special Olympics program. Sheriff Aaron Acree presented a $600 donation to Special Olympics volunteer Theresa Wilson during the recent basketball game between Trigg...
whvoradio.com
Two Arrested In Christian County Drug Investigation
A drug investigation involving the Christian County Sheriff’s Office Anti-Crime Unit, Fort Campbell Criminal Investigation Division, and Oak Grove Police led to the arrest of two men Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they conducted the search warrant at the 200 block of Ruf Drive in Oak Grove...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop in McCracken County Sunday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 29-year-old Alyssa Barton on Wayne Sullivan Drive just after 3 am. During the stop, Barton and her passenger 36-year-old Timothy Barry of Paducah were...
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
whvoradio.com
Tools Stolen From Hopkinsville Business
Several tools were reported stolen from Lowe’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say from November 19th of 2022 and December 11th of 2022 someone altered the price of several items and used the self-checkout at the store. $4,212 in tools were taken. No arrest...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Rotary Club Beginning 2023 Auction Preparations
The Hopkinsville Rotary Club is beginning to prepare for the annual fundraising auction that will be held on April 17-22 at the War Memorial Building in downtown Hopkinsville. Auction Chairman Brandon Killebrew this year’s theme celebrates the history and previews the future of the Hopkinsville Rotary Club’s annual auction.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Pointing A Gun At Several People During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man was charged with several counts of wanton endangerment after he reportedly pointed a gun at several people on Denzil Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 21-year-old Cornelius Moseley assaulted his wife and pointed a firearm at her and three of her friends and refused to let three of them leave.
whvoradio.com
Judge Rules To Modify Bond In Drug Overdose Death Case
A Christian County Circuit Court judge granted a motion to modify the bond in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a drug overdose death. Seth Henderson is charged with second-degree complicity of manslaughter and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives in the death of 23-year Corbin Bowling of Crofton who died of a drug overdose in early 2021.
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After Man Allegedly Assaults And Robs His Mother
A man was charged with robbing his own mother on Hickory Ridge Circle in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say 47-year-old Arby Kimble asked his mother for money then grabbed her purse and took $40 then put her in a chokehold when she fought back. She then yelled for help and 61-year-old Berry Colley who drove Kimble to the home did not help her and took Kimble away after the robbery.
whvoradio.com
Fort Campbell Murder Trial Paused by Judge
The trial of a Fort Campbell soldier accused of murdering his pregnant wife on post has been continued by a military judge. Sergeant First Class Joseph Santiago is charged with the September 2021 murder of his pregnant spouse, Meghan Santiago, and the injury of an unborn child. Major Russell Gordon...
whvoradio.com
Ag Commissioner Quarles Discusses ‘Ag Tag’ And More In Christian County
Frigid temperatures and icy roads did little to slow current Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and GOP governor’s candidate Ryan Quarles Tuesday morning, who paid visit to Christian County in the middle of his “Ag Tag” campaign for the Commonwealth. In the program, farmers have a chance — courtesy...
Comments / 0