75% of Texans support constitutional amendment that would legalizes sports betting

Texans want to expand gambling in the state, according to a new poll, but lawmakers may not be ready to make the move.

According to the poll conducted by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston, 75% of Texans surveyed support a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize sports betting and bring up to four upscale casinos to the state.

Democratic Senator Carol Alvarado of Houston introduced the amendment.

Gambling is banned in the Texas Constitution and despite public support, it's likely to be an uphill battle in Austin to get that changed.

Lobbyists from Las Vegas have been twisting arms in Austin but the Republican-controlled Legislature still isn't on board.

1,200 people took part in the survey.

