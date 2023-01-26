ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

KMPH.com

15-year-old arrested after shooting in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out around 3:29 p.m. to the area of Erie Avenue and Brookdale Drive for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they say they found a juvenile...
YourCentralValley.com

Victim’s mom interrupts robbery, boy arrested, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, and shooting at an occupied vehicle after the victim’s mom interrupted the robbery, according to the Merced Police Department.   Police say on Monday around 3:30 p.m. officers received a call for shots fired in the area of Erie Avenue […]
ABC10

Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire

STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
CBS San Francisco

Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase

STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
KMJ

Driver Crashes Into Home In North Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Minor injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a home Sunday in north Merced. According to the Merced Fire Department, a driver in a red Mustang GT crashed into the front portion of someone’s home. Firefighters were called out to the scene and...
KMPH.com

Man arrested, accused of selling fentanyl in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man is behind bars after police say he is responsible for selling fentanyl in Merced. Seth Ingalsbe, 25 of Atwater, was arrested by the Merced Police Department Saturday morning. They say a search warrant was served at his home and found packaging material, scales, ammo, magazines, and gun parts.
KION News Channel 5/46

One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police confirmed to KION that a 48 year old man has died after a stabbing occurred on 870 Line Street on Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived at the scene around 2:05 p.m. for a reported assault. Officers saw the 48 year old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers and Hollister Fire The post One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

17-year-old shot in officer-involved shooting

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old was shot Friday afternoon after wielding a knife towards a police officer, according to Tracy Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., a call was made to TPD about a man chasing another individual while holding a knife in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way. An officer arrived […]
KMPH.com

Man wanted for retail theft in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you recognize him?. The Fresno Police Department is on the hunt for a man they say stole about $500 worth of items from a store. Officers say a man entered a Kohl’s Store last week and used the store’s shopping bag to stash the items.
KTVU FOX 2

Officer shoots knife-wielding minor in Tracy, suspect in 'serious condition'

TRACY, Calif. - A teenager was shot by Tracy police and remains hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. Around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Foxtail Way and Silver Tail Place on reports of a "suspicious circumstance" between two males. Officials said a person who called law enforcement reported one male was chasing another with a knife.
CBS San Francisco

Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase

STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
KMPH.com

Two men wanted, accused of stealing equipment worth thousands in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department says they are on the lookout for two suspects they say committed a commercial burglary. According to Madera Police, two suspects broke into the cosmetology store, CosmoProf, and walked out with over $4,000 worth of barber shears. They also caused about...
YourCentralValley.com

Package found near Selland Arena was box of clothes, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A heavy police presence near the Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno caught public attention Thursday night after reports of a suspicious package. The Fresno Police Department confirmed just before 11:30 p.m. the package was a bag of clothes and posed no threat to public safety. Initially, police said at about 7:00 […]
