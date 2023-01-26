Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
15-year-old arrested after shooting in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out around 3:29 p.m. to the area of Erie Avenue and Brookdale Drive for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they say they found a juvenile...
Victim’s mom interrupts robbery, boy arrested, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, and shooting at an occupied vehicle after the victim’s mom interrupted the robbery, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on Monday around 3:30 p.m. officers received a call for shots fired in the area of Erie Avenue […]
KMJ
Taunting Driver Leads 9 Officers, CHP Helicopter On Chase Through Fresno, Tulare County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in custody following a lengthy chase involving nine officers and a helicopter through both Fresno and Tulare County. According to the California Highway Patrol, an over tried to pull over a driver Monday afternoon for speeding in an SUV near Easton.
Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire
STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
15-year-old shoots at car after trying to rob victim in Merced, police say
Police say the suspect ran off while firing a gun, hitting the victim's vehicle several times.
Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase
STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
KMJ
Driver Crashes Into Home In North Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Minor injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a home Sunday in north Merced. According to the Merced Fire Department, a driver in a red Mustang GT crashed into the front portion of someone’s home. Firefighters were called out to the scene and...
KMPH.com
Man arrested, accused of selling fentanyl in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A man is behind bars after police say he is responsible for selling fentanyl in Merced. Seth Ingalsbe, 25 of Atwater, was arrested by the Merced Police Department Saturday morning. They say a search warrant was served at his home and found packaging material, scales, ammo, magazines, and gun parts.
One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police confirmed to KION that a 48 year old man has died after a stabbing occurred on 870 Line Street on Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived at the scene around 2:05 p.m. for a reported assault. Officers saw the 48 year old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers and Hollister Fire The post One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested appeared first on KION546.
Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male
Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. The post Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male appeared first on KYMA.
17-year-old shot in officer-involved shooting
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old was shot Friday afternoon after wielding a knife towards a police officer, according to Tracy Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., a call was made to TPD about a man chasing another individual while holding a knife in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way. An officer arrived […]
Madera man arrested following illegal firearm found during traffic stop
Madera police took an illegal firearm off the streets during a traffic stop Saturday night.
KMPH.com
Man wanted for retail theft in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you recognize him?. The Fresno Police Department is on the hunt for a man they say stole about $500 worth of items from a store. Officers say a man entered a Kohl’s Store last week and used the store’s shopping bag to stash the items.
KTVU FOX 2
Officer shoots knife-wielding minor in Tracy, suspect in 'serious condition'
TRACY, Calif. - A teenager was shot by Tracy police and remains hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. Around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Foxtail Way and Silver Tail Place on reports of a "suspicious circumstance" between two males. Officials said a person who called law enforcement reported one male was chasing another with a knife.
CHP officer injured in crash near Yosemite's south entrance
A California Highway Patrol officer is home and recovering after getting pinned between two vehicles.
Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase
STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
Vacant central Fresno event venue destroyed by fire, cause under investigation
The fire broke out just before midnight at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields between Blackstone and Highway 41.
KMPH.com
Two men wanted, accused of stealing equipment worth thousands in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department says they are on the lookout for two suspects they say committed a commercial burglary. According to Madera Police, two suspects broke into the cosmetology store, CosmoProf, and walked out with over $4,000 worth of barber shears. They also caused about...
Package found near Selland Arena was box of clothes, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A heavy police presence near the Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno caught public attention Thursday night after reports of a suspicious package. The Fresno Police Department confirmed just before 11:30 p.m. the package was a bag of clothes and posed no threat to public safety. Initially, police said at about 7:00 […]
New photos released of suspects in attempted robbery at Fresno County massage spa
Authorities have released new photos of the suspects involved in an attempted robbery in Fresno County that left two people injured.
