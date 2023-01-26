Read full article on original website
Trigg Officials Say Roads Are Treacherous Due To Wintry Mix Of Overnight Weather
Trigg County Roads are slick and hazardous due to an overnight round of a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Trigg County Emergency Manager David Bryant says keep travel to minimum on this Tuesday.
Country Club Lane Crash Sends Woman To The Hospital
A wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car was hit by a vehicle behind it at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane. The driver...
Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg, Christian Counties
For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 86 in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am a tractor-trailer driven by Halid Pajic collided with a guardrail. Pajic was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for...
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
Firefighters Work To Extinguish Factory Fire
Authorities are working to extinguish a fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. There are no reports of...
Bentzel Discusses Decision Making Process For School Weather Closing
School officials around the region will be monitoring the weather and road conditions during the next 24 to 48 hours to decide if it is safe for students and staff to report to school Tuesday. Christian County Schools Superintendent Chris Bentzel says if the weather begins to cause road problems...
Winter Weather Should Bring Ice Mix Monday Night Into Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will remain in effect until Tuesday morning as a band of mixed precipitation moves through western Kentucky. Keith Cooley, a meteorologist with the Paducah office, said freezing drizzle will continue this afternoon with a storm system on track to...
No Injuries In Hopkinsville Factory Fire
A fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard has been extinguished with no injuries Saturday night. Hopkinsville firefighters say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished...
James “Jim” Knight, 89, of Cadiz
There will be no services for 89 year old James “Jim” Knight of Cadiz. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. SURVIVORS: WIFE OF 43 YEARS: Nora Knight, Cadiz, KY;. SON: Kelly Knight (Hieke), Peachtree City, GA;. DAUGHTERS: Kim Hammond, Jackson, MI;. Karen Thompson, Montgomery,...
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
Two Arrested In Christian County Drug Investigation
A drug investigation involving the Christian County Sheriff’s Office Anti-Crime Unit, Fort Campbell Criminal Investigation Division, and Oak Grove Police led to the arrest of two men Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they conducted the search warrant at the 200 block of Ruf Drive in Oak Grove...
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop in McCracken County Sunday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 29-year-old Alyssa Barton on Wayne Sullivan Drive just after 3 am. During the stop, Barton and her passenger 36-year-old Timothy Barry of Paducah were...
Tools Stolen From Hopkinsville Business
Several tools were reported stolen from Lowe’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say from November 19th of 2022 and December 11th of 2022 someone altered the price of several items and used the self-checkout at the store. $4,212 in tools were taken. No arrest...
Trigg County Special Olympics Receives Donation From Dunk A Deputy
The Trigg County Sheriff’s Department recently donated money raised through the Dunk a Deputy booth at the Trigg County Ham Festival to help the Trigg County Special Olympics program. Sheriff Aaron Acree presented a $600 donation to Special Olympics volunteer Theresa Wilson during the recent basketball game between Trigg...
Hopkinsville Rotary Club Beginning 2023 Auction Preparations
The Hopkinsville Rotary Club is beginning to prepare for the annual fundraising auction that will be held on April 17-22 at the War Memorial Building in downtown Hopkinsville. Auction Chairman Brandon Killebrew this year’s theme celebrates the history and previews the future of the Hopkinsville Rotary Club’s annual auction.
Roscoe Brown, 90 of Cadiz
Funeral services for 90-year-old Roscoe David Brown, of Cadiz, will be Wednesday, February 1 at 1 pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at 11 am Wednesday.
Florence Lindsay, 96 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 96-year-old Florence Herring Lindsay, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, February 4 at 12 pm at the Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 11 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Robert “Toady” Wilson, Jr., 72 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 72-year-old Robert "Toady" Wilson Jr., of Hopkinsville, will be Friday, February 3 at 1 pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Foster Gardens Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be Friday at noon.
