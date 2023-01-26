ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska baseball unveils new home uniforms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska baseball will be sporting some new threads next season. On Monday, Nebraska introduced the Huskers’ new home uniforms in a post to Twitter. Just last week, the Huskers held their first practice of the season, less than a month before their opening four-game series against San Diego.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gunman killed at Target in west Omaha, police say

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – A gunman at a Target in west Omaha has been killed, police said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the store near 180th Street and West Center Road around noon after receiving at least 29 calls about an active shooter. The Omaha Police Department said officers...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Police investigating shooting at Target in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha police are investigating a shooting at Target at 180th St. and W Center Rd. Police say the area is secure but are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues. This a developing story. Stick with Channel 8 for updates.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Talon Room offers look at local caterers though wedding gala

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For many couples, finding caterers and vendors for wedding ceremonies requires a lot of trust between the two parties. Many look to wedding shows to tackle this issue for ways to speak with businesses face-to-face. The Talon Room in downtown Lincoln spent Sunday hosting a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Rappers Lil Wayne, Cordae coming to Omaha in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multi-Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is coming to Omaha. Lil Wayne will be joined by Cordae for his “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour. The two rappers will be making a stop at Baxter Arena on April 7. Presale tickets are available now, but general...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincolnite

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a 33-year-old Lincolnite. Deontae Rush, 27, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for first-degree murder, according to court documents. District Judge Kevin McManaman also sentenced Rush to up...
OMAHA, NE

