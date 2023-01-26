Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
klkntv.com
Nebraska families can give feedback on the Parents’ Bill of Rights in Lincoln Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Parents, students and educators have a chance to provide feedback on a proposal that would give families a lot more say in what’s taught at Nebraska schools. We first told you about the Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act earlier this January....
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
klkntv.com
Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
klkntv.com
Technology ties ex-boyfriend to slaying of Omaha woman Cari Allen, affidavit says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Court documents are providing more information about the hours leading up to Cari Allen’s disappearance. The arrest affidavit for Aldrick Scott, the man accused of killing Allen and burying her in Kansas, lays out the following series of events. Allen, 43, went on a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska baseball unveils new home uniforms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska baseball will be sporting some new threads next season. On Monday, Nebraska introduced the Huskers’ new home uniforms in a post to Twitter. Just last week, the Huskers held their first practice of the season, less than a month before their opening four-game series against San Diego.
klkntv.com
Nebraska felon sentenced to over three years in prison for pawning ammo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Weeping Water man who has been convicted of multiple felonies will be spending more time in prison for pawning ammo. Matthew Miller, 36, was sentenced Monday to over three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
klkntv.com
Colorado teen caught after engine blows out during chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a Subaru WRX, which had been driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna. The 18-year-old driver refused to stop and...
klkntv.com
Man killed in shootout with officers at Omaha storage facility, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed Monday night during a shootout with officers at an Omaha storage facility, police say. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to Dino’s Storage near 55th and Center Streets after a caller reported a man breaking into a storage unit on the first floor.
klkntv.com
Gunman killed at Target in west Omaha, police say
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – A gunman at a Target in west Omaha has been killed, police said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the store near 180th Street and West Center Road around noon after receiving at least 29 calls about an active shooter. The Omaha Police Department said officers...
klkntv.com
Police investigating shooting at Target in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha police are investigating a shooting at Target at 180th St. and W Center Rd. Police say the area is secure but are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues. This a developing story. Stick with Channel 8 for updates.
klkntv.com
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
klkntv.com
Talon Room offers look at local caterers though wedding gala
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For many couples, finding caterers and vendors for wedding ceremonies requires a lot of trust between the two parties. Many look to wedding shows to tackle this issue for ways to speak with businesses face-to-face. The Talon Room in downtown Lincoln spent Sunday hosting a...
klkntv.com
Fire causes $700,000 in damage to house in eastern Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An eastern Lancaster County house is a total loss after a fire Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office says. The fire began around 2:20 p.m. at a property near South 176th and East O Streets. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Monday that crews from Waverly,...
klkntv.com
Rappers Lil Wayne, Cordae coming to Omaha in April
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multi-Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is coming to Omaha. Lil Wayne will be joined by Cordae for his “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour. The two rappers will be making a stop at Baxter Arena on April 7. Presale tickets are available now, but general...
klkntv.com
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincolnite
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a 33-year-old Lincolnite. Deontae Rush, 27, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for first-degree murder, according to court documents. District Judge Kevin McManaman also sentenced Rush to up...
klkntv.com
Dog revived after porch fire causes $250,000 in damage to Lincoln home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A porch fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage after spreading to the home late Sunday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. This all started near North 29th and Vine Streets, just before 10:30 p.m. Officials say flames eventually spread to the home, displacing...
klkntv.com
House fires in Lancaster County total nearly $1 million in damage in 12 hours
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – A number of house fires were reported in the Lincoln area in recent days, all in below freezing temperatures. One home was destroyed, and two others sustained heavy damage in a span of just 12 hours. The three fires caused a combined $980,000 in damage.
Comments / 0