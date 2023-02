Gregg Deal, a Native artist with punk-rock ethos, talks about curating Indigenous exhibit ‘Duality’ in Longmont

At the City Council meeting on Jan. 10, during the public meeting on the nine purposed gun control ordinances, councilmember Heidi Henkel’s behavior was insulting and totally disrespectful of fellow councilmembers and citizens of Broomfield, in particular to the citizens attending and commenting during the public hearing. While I hesitate to confront councilmember Henkel, due to her reputation of retaliation of those who oppose to her ideas and her totalitarian methods, I strongly support the necessity to stand up to bullies.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO