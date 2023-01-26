ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Duhamel Defends Co-Star Katherine Heigl From "Bad Rap" Narrative

Watch: Josh Duhamel Defends Katherine Heigl's "Bad Rap" There's no grey area for Josh Duhamel when it comes to singing Katherine Heigl's praises. The Shotgun Wedding actor recently reflected on his experience working with the Grey's Anatomy alum on the 2010 film Life as We Know It, refuting the narrative that followed her through the 2010s that she was "difficult" to work with.
Nathan Lane Teases Futures of Only Murders in the Building and The Gilded Age

Watch: Meryl Streep Joins Selena Gomez on Only Murders in The Building. There's no business like showbusiness—and nobody knows that better than Nathan Lane. Not only is the actor currently starring in his new Broadway play, Pictures from Home, but two of his TV series are also in the midst of soon returning to screens near you.
Amy Acker Reveals Which Angel Co-Star She'd Want to Join The Watchful Eye

Watch: Why Amy Acker's New Role May Come Off Like a "Really Big Bitch" Who in Hollywood do we have to speak to about getting Alexis Denisof on The Watchful Eye?. Amy Acker, who stars as the wealthy and suspicious Tory in Freeform's new drama thriller, made it clear to E! News that she'd be happy to reunite on-screen with her former Angel co-star. "I think Alexis could play the mean Greybourne," she said with a laugh. "Stuffy—he could do it all!"
24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45

Watch: "24" Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45. The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected...
SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Kandi Burruss and Co. Bring the Drama in First Trailer

Watch: Kandi Burruss Spills JUICY DMs About Khloe Kardashian & More!. Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two '90s hit-making groups—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV and Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott of Xscape—teaming up for an epic one-night-only performance.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post

Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship. On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years. In honor...
