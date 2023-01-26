Read full article on original website
Why Grey's Anatomy Fans Think Justin Chambers May Be Returning
A familiar face might be scrubbing back into Grey's Anatomy. Justin Chambers, who played Dr. Alex Karev on the first 16 seasons of the beloved medical drama from 2005 to 2020, has fans' heart...
Josh Duhamel Defends Co-Star Katherine Heigl From "Bad Rap" Narrative
Watch: Josh Duhamel Defends Katherine Heigl's "Bad Rap" There's no grey area for Josh Duhamel when it comes to singing Katherine Heigl's praises. The Shotgun Wedding actor recently reflected on his experience working with the Grey's Anatomy alum on the 2010 film Life as We Know It, refuting the narrative that followed her through the 2010s that she was "difficult" to work with.
Nathan Lane Teases Futures of Only Murders in the Building and The Gilded Age
Watch: Meryl Streep Joins Selena Gomez on Only Murders in The Building. There's no business like showbusiness—and nobody knows that better than Nathan Lane. Not only is the actor currently starring in his new Broadway play, Pictures from Home, but two of his TV series are also in the midst of soon returning to screens near you.
Amy Acker Reveals Which Angel Co-Star She'd Want to Join The Watchful Eye
Watch: Why Amy Acker's New Role May Come Off Like a "Really Big Bitch" Who in Hollywood do we have to speak to about getting Alexis Denisof on The Watchful Eye?. Amy Acker, who stars as the wealthy and suspicious Tory in Freeform's new drama thriller, made it clear to E! News that she'd be happy to reunite on-screen with her former Angel co-star. "I think Alexis could play the mean Greybourne," she said with a laugh. "Stuffy—he could do it all!"
24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45
Watch: "24" Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45. The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected...
SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Kandi Burruss and Co. Bring the Drama in First Trailer
Watch: Kandi Burruss Spills JUICY DMs About Khloe Kardashian & More!. Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two '90s hit-making groups—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV and Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott of Xscape—teaming up for an epic one-night-only performance.
Why Linda Ronstadt Is Having Her Own "Running up That Hill" Moment
Once again, a buzzy TV show is to thank for introducing a new generation to a beloved music icon. After Linda Ronstadt's 1970 song "Long Long Time" was used during the Jan. 29 episode of HBO's...
Stephanie Seymour Shares What's Bringing Her Comfort After Son Harry Brant's Death
Watch: Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Dies at Age 24. Stephanie Seymour is turning to family to help her heal. More than two years after the death of her son Harry Brant, the supermodel reflected on her grief and explained how her and husband Peter Brant's grandchildren have helped her cope amid the devastating loss.
Matt Lauer Steps Out for Rare Public Date Night With Girlfriend Shamin Abas
Watch: Matt Lauer Congratulates Hoda Kotb on New "Today" Gig. Matt Lauer's private life just became a little more public. Over the weekend, the former Today show co-anchor stepped out with his girlfriend Shamin Abas for a rare date night. The duo was spotted holding hands as they went shopping...
The Last of Us: Why Linda Ronstadt’s "Long Long Time" Is Becoming 2023's "Running Up That Hill"
Watch: OMG TV Shows of 2022: Euphoria, Abbott Elementary & More. Once again, a buzzy TV show is to thank for introducing a new generation to a beloved music icon. After Linda Ronstadt's 1970 song "Long Long Time" was used during the Jan. 29 episode of HBO's The Last of Us, it saw a 4,900% increase in streams on Spotify.
Brandon Lee Reveals What Mom Pamela Anderson Is Really Like
Get ready to meet the real Pamela Anderson. Fans will get an inside look into the Baywatch star's life in her new Netflix documentary Pamela: a love story. And there's no one better to help tell...
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Husband Caleb
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Tammy Slaton is still in the honeymoon phase. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star married husband Caleb Willingham in November 2022 and, just over two months later, Tammy is still basking in the glow of the big day. "It's the best...
Seth Meyers Roasts Ana Gasteyer in American Auto Preview
This week's episode of American Auto is bringing extra laughs. That's because Seth Meyers will guest star on the NBC comedy's Jan. 31 episode, as the Late Night With Seth Meyers host throws a...
Watch the Trailer for Bravo's SWV & Xscape: The Queens of RB
Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two...
Behati Prinsloo Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine
It's a party of five for Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo. The former Victoria's Secret model gave birth to the couple's third child, according to multiple reports. Levine and Prinsloo's new addition joins big sisters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4. The model had documented her pregnancy on...
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Having 2 Young Boys
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Amy Slaton is getting adjusted to a full house. The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters welcomed son Glenn Allen Halterman with husband Michael Halterman in July 2022, joining brother Gage Deon who was born in November 2020. Having two...
Watch Love is Blind’s SK Propose to Raven All Over Again
The weddings were just the beginning. The couples from Love is Blind season three reunite in this exclusive first look at the trailer for Love is Blind: After the Altar, premiering Feb. 10 on...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post
Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship. On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years. In honor...
Cirie Fields Explains How That The Traitors Finale Actually Worked and What to Do in Season 2
Watch: Reza Farahan & Kate Chastain Talk Bravo Alliance on The Traitors. Warning: This article contains spoilers for season one of The Traitors. The winner of The Traitors on Peacock just gave a masterclass on the art of deceit. Survivor fan-favorite Cirie Fields was one of 20 contestants—made up of...
Pamela Anderson Channels Baywatch With Red Look at Doc Premiere
Pamela Anderson's latest red carpet look just made a major splash. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new documentary, Pamela, a love story, the actress took inspiration from herself...
