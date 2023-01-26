ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Caldwell County Health Department to host CPR and AED class

The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will hold a hands-only CPR and AED class. The American Red Cross training will be held in the health department’s basement on February 27th from 2 to 4 pm. Class space is limited. Register by calling the Caldwell County Health Department at...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Severe weather training scheduled for February 15th in Kingston

Tornado and severe weather spotter training will be held in Kingston at the Caldwell County Health Department on February 15th at 7 pm. Caldwell County Emergency Management, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Caldwell County Health Department will host the training, which is open to the public.
KINGSTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy