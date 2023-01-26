Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
Related
KMJ
Taunting Driver Leads 9 Officers, CHP Helicopter On Chase Through Fresno, Tulare County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in custody following a lengthy chase involving nine officers and a helicopter through both Fresno and Tulare County. According to the California Highway Patrol, an over tried to pull over a driver Monday afternoon for speeding in an SUV near Easton.
legalexaminer.com
Weekend Collision on Hwy 41 Injures 10 People in Fresno CA
A Fresno weekend collision left five cars damaged and sent six victims to the hospital. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene along State Route 41 in southern Fresno on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. reported on the accident in the southbound lanes at the intersection of American Avenue...
KMJ
Selma Police Officer Has Died in Shooting, Suspect in Custody Says Fresno Sheriff
4:20PM UPDATE: The Selma Police Department has confirmed the officer involved in Tuesday’s shooting has died from his injuries after being taken to Community Regional Medical Center. UPDATE: Please let the community know that families can pickup students at Eric White Elementary near Almond and Mitchell Streets. Mitchell Street...
Man jumps out of window to escape house fire in southwest Fresno
Crews say both men were able to get out safely, although one of the men had to jump out of his bedroom window to escape the flames.
KMJ
Goshen Massacre: Tulare Sheriff Implores Newsom to Lift Ban on Death Penalty
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce new details in the Goshen homicides, including an updated reward and a plea to the governor. Sheriff Boudreaux says investigators are working around the clock and he expects that arrests will be...
Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
Tulare County settles $32 million child negligence case
Tulare County has agreed to pay $32 million to a Lindsay family after the family's lawyer says an infant boy suffered permanent brain damage as a result of the county's Child Welfare Services' failure to respond to reports of child abuse.
‘She was my first’: Visalia mother mourns loss of her daughter
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Visalia on Friday is remembering her daughter as a loving and kind person. “I just want them to remember her as her goofy loving self and how strong she was and how loving she was, and how […]
The Goshen homicides: what we know so far after 6 killed in shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In an update on the six people shot and killed in Goshen on January 16, which included a 10-month-old baby, Tulare County Sherrif Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed on Monday that the deaths of the six individuals were a “cartel-style execution.” According to the Sheriff, the autopsies have confirmed that all six […]
4 families displaced after fire at west central Fresno apartment complex
Four families are having to find a temporary place to stay after a fire at a west central Fresno apartment complex.
Student had stolen gun on Madera school campus, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student at Madera South High School was found in possession of a stolen firearm on Monday, according to the Madera Police Department. Officers say they responded to Madera South High School on Monday morning for a report of a student with a firearm on campus. They arrived to find that […]
Tulare County sheriff calls for death penalty in Goshen shooting that killed 6
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is calling for the death penalty for those responsible for the murders of six people in Goshen.
KMJ
Driver Crashes Into Home In North Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Minor injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a home Sunday in north Merced. According to the Merced Fire Department, a driver in a red Mustang GT crashed into the front portion of someone’s home. Firefighters were called out to the scene and...
Vacant central Fresno event venue destroyed by fire, cause under investigation
The fire broke out just before midnight at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields between Blackstone and Highway 41.
YAHOO!
A history of violence: Street gangs, cartels strong in Tulare County
A small memorial of candles and flowers sit under a portion of yellow crime scene tape circling the Goshen home where six people were gunned down this month. A teddy bear lays nearby with a cross. The Parraz family was massacred nearly two weeks ago. The victims included a 16-year-old...
DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
kclu.org
Death row inmate responsible for infamous Santa Barbara County killing dies in prison
He was one of the longest serving inmates on California’s Death Row, convicted of the brutal murder of a six-year-old Santa Barbara County boy. Malcolm Joseph Robbins was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday. Prison officials believe the 63-year-old man died from natural causes.
CHP officer injured in crash near Yosemite's south entrance
A California Highway Patrol officer is home and recovering after getting pinned between two vehicles.
GV Wire
Renzi Art to Be Moved After Fire Destroys Fagbule Glass House on Shields Avenue
A fire destroyed an abandoned and dilapidated building in central Fresno early Monday morning, but its treasured artwork remained undisturbed. Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz revealed the city plans to move the 42-year old Clement Renzi work “A Day in the Park” — 288 clay tiles on the side of the building — to a new location.
Comments / 0