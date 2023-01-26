Read full article on original website
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
I've lived in Phoenix for more than 10 years — here are 8 of the best places where you should actually eat
A local's list of the best restaurants to eat in Phoenix, Arizona, includes Bacanora, Ocotillo, Pizzeria Bianco, Steak 44, and more.
KTAR.com
Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande
PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
KTAR.com
WM Phoenix Open gives back to local charities annually
PHOENIX — KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on the WM Phoenix Open and the work done to give back to charities. WM Phoenix Open has raised more than $175 million since its inception and gives back to local groups. Last year, more than $10 million was raised for charities, tournament chairman Pat Williams told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
AZFamily
2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
KTAR.com
Pair of lottery tickets sell in the Valley for $50K, $40K over the weekend
PHOENIX — Two lucky people in the Valley have winning numbers with the Arizona Lottery from over the weekend. In the East Valley, a Powerball player purchased a $50,000 ticket on Saturday. The ticket was purchased at a Quiktrip gas station in Mesa near Val Vista Drive and Southern...
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
Valley grandma to stay in apartment after being priced out of market
Last week, ABC15 reported on how Carol Moore could not find an affordable place to live after her complex said they would not renew her lease after nine years.
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is temporarily waiving adoption fees through the weekend for dogs 6 months and older. Fees will be waived Wednesday through Monday at two Maricopa County Animal Care and Control locations in the Valley. Adoptions can be made at the west shelter in Phoenix...
KTAR.com
Real estate firm JLL completes move into Phoenix’s The Grove development
PHOENIX — Global real estate services firm JLL announced last week that it has finished moving its Arizona operations into The Grove, a high-profile mixed-use development in the heart of Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood. JLL set up shop for more than 120 employees on the first floor of a...
Valley woman preparing thousands of tamales for Super Bowl events
MESA, Ariz. — On one metal table at a shared kitchen in East Mesa, Imelda Hartley scoops out tamales into corn husks. A dozen or so fill the table, which then gets placed into a pot that can hold 500 to cook at one time. Friday’s batch is just...
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town
The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to host job fair at Chase Field in February
PHOENIX — For those seeking employment, Maricopa County is scheduled to host a job fair in Phoenix next month. The 2023 Career Fair and Community Expo will take place Feb. 15 at Chase Field from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be present...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale says it saved more than 38 million gallons of water in 2022
PHOENIX — Scottsdale said it saved more than 38 million gallons of water in 2022 after focusing on conservation due to worsening drought conditions. The East Valley city wanted to reduce usage by 5% last year and asked residents and businesses to follow suit, an initiative that was partially met.
