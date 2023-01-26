Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic at US Open: Vaccine change boost for world No.1
Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at US Open 2023 after president Joe Biden's administration altered the country's laws in regards to COVID-19 vaccination. The world No.1 was unable to play at last year's tournament at Flushing Meadows and the Australian Open because he wasn't vaccinated against the virus.
Sporting News
Who is Barcelona's Julian Araujo? Why LA Galaxy, Mexico right-back is a shrewd signing for La Liga giants
A young rising star in North America little known to the rest of world is set to make his way to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. According to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN, Barcelona are nearing a Deadline Day move for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. U.S.-based transfer expert Tom Bogert indicated the deal was done pending final paperwork and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the final fee.
