A young rising star in North America little known to the rest of world is set to make his way to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. According to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN, Barcelona are nearing a Deadline Day move for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. U.S.-based transfer expert Tom Bogert indicated the deal was done pending final paperwork and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the final fee.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO