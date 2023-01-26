ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Company repurposing downtown Henderson Municipal Power and Light facility

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tPMo_0kSKQ04Y00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new investment from Kentucky’s bourbon industry as startup Henderson Distilling Co. will establish a new distillery in Henderson County, creating 12 full-time jobs with a $5 million investment.

A news release says the company will locate on the former Henderson Municipal Power and Light campus in downtown Henderson, which will be rehabilitated. Officials say the project will create a full production distillery, along with a corresponding tourism and retail space.

Henderson native serving aboard USS Oakland

Henderson Mayor Brad Staton said, “A new distillery in our downtown will generate tens of thousands of new and unique visitors to our city on an annual basis. It will add jobs and additional tax revenues. And it could quite possibly be the last domino to fall when we’re talking about adding new hotels and other fantastic tourism-related ventures. It literally puts us on the map, and for that reason, I couldn’t be more excited to support such an interesting and exciting project.”

Officials say Henderson’s planned project builds on recent bourbon and spirits growth across Kentucky, which has seen roughly 80 new-location or expansion projects totaling over $2.9 billion in planned investments and creating more than 1,400 announced full-time jobs. The press release says last year represented the best year on record for growth of Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry, with $2.1 billion in new investments expected to create 700 full-time jobs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky

A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Weaver filing for 4th Evansville City Council term

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – City Council Jonathan Weaver is planning to file for his fourth term on Evansville City Council on January 31 at 3:30 p.m. Weaver said, “I am so excited to continue serving the residents of Evansville and beyond. I’ve gotten a lot of satisfaction taking calls and helping constituents on a daily […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Hospital Group Closing More Facilities

Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

GCSO: Roads are slick, so stay home or drive slow

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is asking residents to limit travel if possible and that deputies are still dealing with accidents this morning. Deputies say main roads are showing some improvement, but people may still find slick spots.  GCSO says secondary roads are still mostly slick. Law enforcement officials say […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville fire crews battle working storage facility fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working storage facility fire in the 3500 block of Kratzville Road. Crews were dispatched to the facility just before 6 a.m. this morning. Fire fighters have been working to extinguish the flames for over an hour, and have contained the fire to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say a tree fell onto an Evansville home early Tuesday morning. They say it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Taylor Avenue near Englewood Drive. We’re told the building commissioner was up and checking out that situation. Dispatchers also say there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Several Dubois County medical offices adjust hours due to inclement weather

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Several Memorial hospital and Health Care Center medical offices in Dubois County will be opening at 10 a.m. EST today due to the inclement weather. Unless otherwise noted, the following offices are impacted by this change: Jasper: Washington: Huntingburg: Dale: Loogootee: Petersburg: Ferdinand: French Lick: Shoals: Holland: Bristow: Santa Claus:
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Couples plan their ‘big day’ in Owensboro

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Soon-to-be married couples from across the Tri-State gathered in Owensboro Sunday afternoon for “Your Perfect Day Wedding Show”. The couples met one-on-one with wedding professionals to help plan their “big day”. Formal attire and wedding gowns were showcased at the Owensboro Convention Center. There were more than 30 vendors for make […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KLC presents liability grant to city, county library

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Henderson locations were granted with some program funds. The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the city of Henderson and the Henderson County Public Library with 2022 Liability Grants. KLC says its members get the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted in Vincennes shooting arrested in Tennessee

WEST MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WTWO/WAWV) — U.S. Marshals have announced the capture of a man wanted in Knox County after police accused him of shooting a family member during a domestic dispute. According to U.S. Marshal David Jolley of the Eastern District of Tennessee, the Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force received a tip on […]
MARYVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy