Company repurposing downtown Henderson Municipal Power and Light facility

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new investment from Kentucky’s bourbon industry as startup Henderson Distilling Co. will establish a new distillery in Henderson County, creating 12 full-time jobs with a $5 million investment.

A news release says the company will locate on the former Henderson Municipal Power and Light campus in downtown Henderson, which will be rehabilitated. Officials say the project will create a full production distillery, along with a corresponding tourism and retail space.

Henderson Mayor Brad Staton said, “A new distillery in our downtown will generate tens of thousands of new and unique visitors to our city on an annual basis. It will add jobs and additional tax revenues. And it could quite possibly be the last domino to fall when we’re talking about adding new hotels and other fantastic tourism-related ventures. It literally puts us on the map, and for that reason, I couldn’t be more excited to support such an interesting and exciting project.”

Officials say Henderson’s planned project builds on recent bourbon and spirits growth across Kentucky, which has seen roughly 80 new-location or expansion projects totaling over $2.9 billion in planned investments and creating more than 1,400 announced full-time jobs. The press release says last year represented the best year on record for growth of Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry, with $2.1 billion in new investments expected to create 700 full-time jobs.

