Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Fewer babies being born in Washington could affect school enrollment, study says
SEATTLE, Wash. — The number of couples choosing to have children is on a downward trend nationwide, but the trajectory in Washington state is even greater than in other states. The newest numbers show a 7% decline in births nationwide since 2016, but in Washington, that number’s closer to...
KEPR
State Health Leaders weigh in on proposed bill to lower legal blood alcohol content levels
Tri-Cities Wash. — A bill that's getting some attention, is a proposal to lower the legal blood alcohol limit in Washington. Health leaders say the drop from the current .08 legal limit to the proposed .05, could drop traffic fatality numbers across the state by around 20-percent. Washington health...
KEPR
Winter sports leads to more seasonal injuries, leaders say know your limits
Tri-Cities Wash. — With winter sports in full swing, doctors and health leaders say they're expecting a seasonal surge in sports injuries. Doctors say most years, around now, they start to see an increase in musculo-skeletal injuries, particularly in tears to the anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL injuries. Health...
KEPR
Lawmakers introduce a dozen bills addressing Washington's housing shortage
State lawmakers are addressing the state's housing supply shortage, introducing a dozen bills they say will help reduce barriers to housing of all types. Officials estimate Washington needs 150,000 more units, and in the next 20 years, that will jump to a need for more than 1 million new homes for workers, families, and aging seniors.
Comments / 0