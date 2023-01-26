Read full article on original website
Mountain Lion hunting closes in LMU 391, 210
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hunting for all mountain lions will close in Lion Management Unit 391 one-half hour after sunset on Tuesday. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has also closed mountain lion hunting in LMU 210 one-half hour after sunset this Wednesday. These closures are for all hunters except...
Groups say plan isn't helping fish species in Montana
BUTTE, Mont. — Environmentalists are suing U.S. wildlife officials in a bid to force federal protections for a rare, freshwater fish in Montana’s upper Missouri River Basin that’s suffered due to climate change and other pressures. The lawsuit over Arctic grayling was filed Monday in U.S. District...
Days of bitter cold result in frozen rivers across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Western Montana has experienced a couple days of brutal couple temperatures. Monday morning lows dropped between 5 to nearly 40 degrees below zero. Some locations in southwest Montana never warmed above zero degrees both Sunday and Monday. Not only does this level of cold impact people...
Nonprofit launches resource fund to reduce bear conflicts in communities
MISSOULA, Mont. — The nonprofit People and Carnivores will provide a resource fund to help communities in western Montana prevent human-bear conflicts. The Bear Smart Community Resource Fund will support projects designed to reduce attractants like garbage so bears stay out of properties. The initiative encourages community leaders and...
Dept. of Livestock: Cancel equine events in Flathead County
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley to cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through Feb. 6, 2023 following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy. The following was sent out by the Department...
Avalanche danger rises as snow continues to fall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Experts from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center report hazardous conditions in western Montana. With the recent heavy snowfall, human-triggered avalanches are likely. The latest ratings put danger at considerable all across southwest Montana, especially after mountains near Bozeman and Big Sky got up to 4...
Utah Avalanche Center reports 24 human-triggered avalanches in 24 hours over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Avalanche Center reported over 20 human-triggered avalanches as snow hit the state. They said overall, six people ended up caught in the avalanches. With fresh snow in Utah's mountains, skiers and snowboarders continued to enjoy terrain in the backcountry. Jaxon and Bryan...
Committee debates medical 'right of conscience' bill
HELENA, Mont. — A bill that would allow medical institutions, providers and other health care employees to deny services based on their “ethical, moral, or religious beliefs or principles” was the subject of intense debate Monday during an initial committee hearing, setting up a conflict over rights of providers and patients.
I-15 reopens at Monida Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation reports that I-15 has reopened from Monida pass to mile marker 120. The road was closed for much of the weekend due to hazardous conditions.
Light snow to create slick roads, valley inversion midweek
Light snow has developed across western Montana this morning. New snow amounts of up to an inch will be possible in many valley locations. Evaro Hill, Seeley Lake, Columbia Falls, and West Glacier could see as much as 3 inches of snow. This light snow will fall on snow-packed and icy roads. Tuesday afternoon, highs will be in the 10s and 20s.
Trust, perception and Montana elections
HELENA, Mont. — Earlier this month, lawmakers on the Legislature’s House State Administration Committee took one of their first deep dives into the hot-button issue of how Montana runs its elections. The bill in question, House Bill 172, would give county commissioners the option of adding a countywide race to their post-election audit. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, framed the proposal as an extra quality-control measure for counties that conduct their elections with electronic vote tabulators. And he made the motivation behind the measure abundantly clear.
NorthWestern Energy warns customers about recent scam calls
MISSOULA, Mont. — NorthWestern Energy is reporting scam calls and text messages for customers in South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana. Scammers are impersonating NorthWestern Energy representatives and demanding payments within the hour to avoid services being shut off. If you receive a call, you should hang up immediately. NorthWestern...
Lawmakers hear bill giving health care providers choice to opt out
HELENA, Mont. — As the fifth week of the Montana legislative session gets underway, another health care bill is getting major attention, this time on the House side. House Bill 303 gives medical practitioners, institutions and payers the freedom to decline certain actions based on their conscience. At its core, that’s what proponents say the bill -- nicknamed the “Med Act” -- which had a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, is about. The bill’s sponsor says it is about the procedure, not the person, who may have religious, moral or ethical objections.
Additional snow expected through Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11AM Wednesday for the Flathead/Mission valleys. Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally 4 inches snow accumulation on south and east shores of Flathead Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11AM Wednesday for the West Glacier Region. Snow. Additional snow...
DEQ seeks public comment on mining permit for Marvin Rehbein Gravel pit site
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment draft for the Marvin Rehbein Gravel Pit site on the Flathead Reservation. The opencut mining permit application would allow gravel to be mined on the over 157-acre site near Arlee in Lake...
Bill would penalize officials who fail to hand over records to legislative auditors
HELENA, Mont. — Proposed legislation making its way through the Montana Senate seeks to clarify the responsibility that state agencies have to provide certain information to legislative auditors, an apparent test case in the strength of constitutional boundaries between the legislative and executive branches. Senate Bill 73, which passed...
