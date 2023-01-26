NEW YORK – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct have issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old Bronx mother and her two infant twin children. Rihanna Joyner, 17, was last seen on Thursday after leaving her Howe Avenue residence in the Bronx at around 11:45 pm. She left with her twins, Anais and Versaille Swinson, both two-months old. Joyner is described as a female Black that is approximately 5’6″ in height and approximately 120 lbs in weight. At this time, police are asking the public to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) if anyone has any information regarding The post 17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.

BRONX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO