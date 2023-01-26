Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Says City Has 'No More Room' as Over 37,000 Migrants are Housed in Just 14 Hotels, Refuse Moving to SheltersEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
YAHOO!
Six dead, including detective, after gunbattle raged on Jersey City streets for hours
After a detective was shot and killed in a Jersey City cemetery, a raging shootout broke out Tuesday between police and two suspects about a mile away, with hundreds of rounds exchanged over two hours as a bustling neighborhood was transformed into a deadly battlefield. By the time it ended,...
pix11.com
New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced a combined $30 million in funding to substantially increase NJ FamilyCare's reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care. NJ FamilyCare reimbursement rate increases. New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced a combined $30 million in funding to substantially increase NJ FamilyCare's...
pix11.com
The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. Migrants fight to stay at Manhattan hotel. The city wants...
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
pix11.com
Two suspects robbed a Manhattan 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, police said. The thieves fired a gun at the floor and stole cash from the register. Two suspects robbed a Manhattan 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, police said. The thieves fired a gun at the floor and stole cash from the register.
pix11.com
Esmeralda Simmons, a civil rights attorney, discusses the weekend protests denouncing Tyre Nichols' beating death in Memphis. Esmeralda Simmons, a civil rights attorney, discusses the weekend protests denouncing Tyre Nichols' beating death in Memphis. Moose on the Loose: Calls in Chiefs-Bengals game. Marc Malusis breaks down calls made as the...
pix11.com
MTA planners indicated a scheduling issue with Amtrak could add six to nine months to a project to build four new Metro-North Railroad stations in the Bronx. New Metro-North stations in Bronx face possible delay. MTA planners indicated a scheduling issue with Amtrak could add six to nine months to...
pix11.com
Offering New York City kids better support systems is key to keeping them on the right path and away from the violent crime increasingly touching young lives, Department of Education Chancellor David Banks told PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday. Supports key to keeping NYC kids safe: DOE chancellor. Offering New...
pix11.com
President Joe Biden visited New York City on Tuesday to highlight a $292 million grant to build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey. Biden touts $292M grant for tunnel under Hudson River. President Joe Biden visited New York City on Tuesday to...
pix11.com
Video games have gotten a bad rap in the past, but recent studies show gaming could help benefit a player's mental health. Video games have gotten a bad rap in the past, but recent studies show gaming could help benefit a player's mental health. Queens community pays tribute to Tyre...
pix11.com
Firefighters were called to a three-story home on Freeman Street in Morrisania at around 11 a.m., according to the FDNY. Video from the scene showed heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the top of the home. Firefighter injured in 3-alarm Bronx fire. Firefighters were called to a three-story...
pix11.com
A new study of public housing residents in the Bronx found reductions in indoor air pollution after replacing their gas stoves with electric. NYC advocates want gas stoves replaced with electric. A new study of public housing residents in the Bronx found reductions in indoor air pollution after replacing their...
pix11.com
Authorities say they are looking for a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in New Jersey. Police in Bloomfield in Essex County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid. Man who tossed...
pix11.com
President Joe Biden will visit New York City on Tuesday to showcase a $292 million mega grant to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a nationwide push on infrastructure. Biden visiting NYC to tout $292M grant, rail project.
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
pix11.com
Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Jan. 31, 2023) Brooklyn Banks skatepark construction project to …. A once popular spot for skateboarders in New York City is making a comeback. Powerball jackpot climbs to $653M after no winner. The Powerball jackpot has now reached $653 million after Monday night’s...
hudsoncountyview.com
GoFundMe started for daughter of Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by husband
A GoFundMe page has been started for the daughter of a Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by her husband early Tuesday morning. “Temara was a beloved Special Education teacher for Jersey City Public Schools. She spent the last decade enriching the lives of students at PS No. 5 school in Jersey City, NJ. She worked the after school program, summer school and even provided Developmental Intervention services to children under 3 years old, in the Early Intervention program,” the GoFundMe page description by Dynisha King says.
17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing
NEW YORK – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct have issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old Bronx mother and her two infant twin children. Rihanna Joyner, 17, was last seen on Thursday after leaving her Howe Avenue residence in the Bronx at around 11:45 pm. She left with her twins, Anais and Versaille Swinson, both two-months old. Joyner is described as a female Black that is approximately 5’6″ in height and approximately 120 lbs in weight. At this time, police are asking the public to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) if anyone has any information regarding The post 17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 dead in BMW crash on Belt Parkway in Queens
Police say the white BMW was traveling east on the parkway when the driver lost control and slammed into a divider.
