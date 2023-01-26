ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local Profile

DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets

Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Fork & Fire at Hub 121 in McKinney

Big things are happening for suburban foodies at the intersection of Alma Road and State Highway 121. Last year, HUB 121 debuted in McKinney with restaurants like Wine A Little and Elwood BFD. Fork & Fire and Valerie’s Taco Shop are the latest to open their doors at the development.
MCKINNEY, TX
Eater

Texas-Based Burger Chain Planning 15 Restaurants in San Diego

A burger restaurant with roots in Texas is descending on San Diego with the first store scheduled to open Monday, January 30 in Carlsbad. Founded in 2007 in Plano, Texas, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has expanded as far as Irvine, but local resident Ash El is responsible for bringing the chain further south, with at least 15 locations planned for San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Local Profile

285-Unit Luxury Rental Community To Be Developed In Frisco, Texas

A brand new 285-unit, five-story multifamily rental community has been announced to be built in Frisco, with construction scheduled to begin in February of this year. According to market news website Yahoo! Finance, the Texas-based project is a joint venture between luxury home company Toll Brothers, Inc. — through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division — and apartment investment group Pondmoon Capital USA.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

Blackjack Pizza Might Have the Most Underrated Burger in Dallas

More than any other food, Dallas is a city defined by burgers. Ask any North Texan for a burger recommendation — lifelong residents and recent transplants — and they’ll likely rattle off five or six places in quick succession that they swear by unequivocally. A few staple...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

NorthPark Mall Adding Several High-End Brands

Several new stores are coming to Dallas’ NorthPark Center mall, according to The Dallas Morning News. The most significant addition is Joey, a Canadian-based restaurant that calls itself the ultimate in casual dining. The restaurant is going into the former location of Seasons 52, which closed earlier this month. The venue will undergo an $8.5 million renovation, according to state documents. Expected to open later this year, it will be the second Joey restaurant location in Texas, with the other one in Houston.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Live updates: Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Conditions expected to remain through at least Thursday.

Winter weather is leaving its mark on travel plans and local businesses as Fort Worth adjusted to a snowy Wednesday. More than 1,600 flights have been canceled flying to and from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to the flight tracking website, flightaware.com. At Dallas Love Field Airport, 600 flights to and from the airport have been canceled.
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now

Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
FORT WORTH, TX
laguestlist.com

Hudson House Takes Over The Sunset Strip For Their Grand Opening Celebration

From the heart of Dallas, TX, comes top restaurant group, Vandelay Hospitality, and founder Hunter Pond, who are thrilled to officially announce their first LA flagship entering the California market. Located within the heart of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, their premier eatery, Hudson House, celebrated its grand opening, with a two-night celebration where guests such as Lauren Jauregui, Emily Sears, Ryan Rottman, Jordan Gonzalez, and Malia Pyles sipped and dined on some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes which included East Coast oysters, the world’s coldest martinis and a selection of all American comfort classics. Hudson House restaurant and raw bar will debut their lively East Coast-inspired concept, offering a full-service menu focusing on healthy Californian diets, seafood delights, and rich plate presentations, satisfying the need for upscale casual dining and quality decadence. Hudson House will be open for service daily 12 pm-3 pm and 5 pm-close.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Many school districts in North Texas to remain closed on Wednesday

DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, will be closed for another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Grand Prairie, HEB, Kaufman, Little Elm, Mansfield, Northwest and Pilot Point ISDs are among the larger districts that announced they will not be holding classes on Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Universal Parks and Resorts meeting in Frisco rescheduled

A "meet and greet" event with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco has been rescheduled to Feb. 2. The event, which offers two opportunities to learn about the proposed park that has been announced to be in the works for Frisco, was originally slated for Jan. 31 but has since been shifted to different day.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fujitsu America's 65-acre Richardson property sold to Chicago-based firm

Chicago-based retail firm Dayton Street Partners purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George Bush Turnpike in Richardson in late 2022. (Courtesy Dayton Street Partners) Dayton Street Partners, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George...
RICHARDSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy