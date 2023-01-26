Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets
Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
Dallas Observer
First Look: Fork & Fire at Hub 121 in McKinney
Big things are happening for suburban foodies at the intersection of Alma Road and State Highway 121. Last year, HUB 121 debuted in McKinney with restaurants like Wine A Little and Elwood BFD. Fork & Fire and Valerie’s Taco Shop are the latest to open their doors at the development.
Eater
Texas-Based Burger Chain Planning 15 Restaurants in San Diego
A burger restaurant with roots in Texas is descending on San Diego with the first store scheduled to open Monday, January 30 in Carlsbad. Founded in 2007 in Plano, Texas, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has expanded as far as Irvine, but local resident Ash El is responsible for bringing the chain further south, with at least 15 locations planned for San Diego County.
285-Unit Luxury Rental Community To Be Developed In Frisco, Texas
A brand new 285-unit, five-story multifamily rental community has been announced to be built in Frisco, with construction scheduled to begin in February of this year. According to market news website Yahoo! Finance, the Texas-based project is a joint venture between luxury home company Toll Brothers, Inc. — through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division — and apartment investment group Pondmoon Capital USA.
Dallas Observer
Blackjack Pizza Might Have the Most Underrated Burger in Dallas
More than any other food, Dallas is a city defined by burgers. Ask any North Texan for a burger recommendation — lifelong residents and recent transplants — and they’ll likely rattle off five or six places in quick succession that they swear by unequivocally. A few staple...
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opens in Frisco
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom’s oven cooks pizza in two minutes and is fueled by oak wood. The company CEO said customers can get “a delicious meal in under 15 minutes." (Courtesy Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom) Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opened...
dallasexpress.com
NorthPark Mall Adding Several High-End Brands
Several new stores are coming to Dallas’ NorthPark Center mall, according to The Dallas Morning News. The most significant addition is Joey, a Canadian-based restaurant that calls itself the ultimate in casual dining. The restaurant is going into the former location of Seasons 52, which closed earlier this month. The venue will undergo an $8.5 million renovation, according to state documents. Expected to open later this year, it will be the second Joey restaurant location in Texas, with the other one in Houston.
fortworthreport.org
Live updates: Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Conditions expected to remain through at least Thursday.
Winter weather is leaving its mark on travel plans and local businesses as Fort Worth adjusted to a snowy Wednesday. More than 1,600 flights have been canceled flying to and from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to the flight tracking website, flightaware.com. At Dallas Love Field Airport, 600 flights to and from the airport have been canceled.
Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now
Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
Baylor Scott & White hospital planned for north Frisco
The rezoned 47-acre area is at the intersection of Dallas Parkway and PGA Parkway near the PGA of America headquarters. (Courtesy city of Frisco) A new $265 million Baylor Scott & White hospital is coming to north Frisco near the Professional Golfers’ Association of America development, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
laguestlist.com
Hudson House Takes Over The Sunset Strip For Their Grand Opening Celebration
From the heart of Dallas, TX, comes top restaurant group, Vandelay Hospitality, and founder Hunter Pond, who are thrilled to officially announce their first LA flagship entering the California market. Located within the heart of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, their premier eatery, Hudson House, celebrated its grand opening, with a two-night celebration where guests such as Lauren Jauregui, Emily Sears, Ryan Rottman, Jordan Gonzalez, and Malia Pyles sipped and dined on some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes which included East Coast oysters, the world’s coldest martinis and a selection of all American comfort classics. Hudson House restaurant and raw bar will debut their lively East Coast-inspired concept, offering a full-service menu focusing on healthy Californian diets, seafood delights, and rich plate presentations, satisfying the need for upscale casual dining and quality decadence. Hudson House will be open for service daily 12 pm-3 pm and 5 pm-close.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Many school districts in North Texas to remain closed on Wednesday
DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, will be closed for another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Grand Prairie, HEB, Kaufman, Little Elm, Mansfield, Northwest and Pilot Point ISDs are among the larger districts that announced they will not be holding classes on Wednesday.
How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there
DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon
Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
starlocalmedia.com
Universal Parks and Resorts meeting in Frisco rescheduled
A "meet and greet" event with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco has been rescheduled to Feb. 2. The event, which offers two opportunities to learn about the proposed park that has been announced to be in the works for Frisco, was originally slated for Jan. 31 but has since been shifted to different day.
Fujitsu America's 65-acre Richardson property sold to Chicago-based firm
Chicago-based retail firm Dayton Street Partners purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George Bush Turnpike in Richardson in late 2022. (Courtesy Dayton Street Partners) Dayton Street Partners, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George...
Comments / 0