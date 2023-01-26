Read full article on original website
Great Bend’s Fire Chief position to be discussed Feb. 6
The Great Bend City Council will see an agenda item for the Feb. 6 meeting regarding the contract of Fire Chief Luke McCormick. When Eagle Radio staff called the fire department on Monday, Deputy Chief Brent Smith said McCormick was out this week. In a phone conversation with Interim City Administrator Logan Burns, Burns had no comment on McCormick's status with the city since it was a personnel issue. Burns did state the fire chief position will be a city council item at the upcoming meeting.
Burger joins team at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates in Larned
Courtney Burger is relying on her extensive nursing background as she takes on her new position at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), 713 W. 11th. As the new clinic nurse manager, Burger’s responsibilities include “helping the clinic run smoothly, while supporting a great team of medical professionals. One priority is to encourage open communications with nurses and physicians so that we can better serve our patients.”
A fancy new award to be presented at Great Bend Chamber’s banquet
The annual awards banquet held by the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is less than a month away. On Feb. 25, Citizens will get a chance to celebrate the wins of the past year and also find out the winners of the Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, NexGen Leader of the Year and Legacy Award.
Barton Theatre holding auditions for late spring production
The Barton Community College Theatre Troupe “The Barton Bards” will hold auditions for its late spring production “Under Milkwood” Feb. 21 and 22 from 5-7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. All roles and technical positions will be cast. Anyone age 16 and over is encouraged to audition and will need to bring a rehearsed poetry reading to perform that is at least one minute long.
Barton Co. Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge encourages students to think big
Barton County's third annual Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is live and looking for more contestants and business mentors. Students in 7th grade through 12th grade in Barton County can submit a business idea or concept by Feb. 22 in the hopes of taking home cash. This competition, brought to Great Bend...
Barton Medical Assistant Program available fully online
Medical Assistants are vital to the operation of any medical facility and now people wanting to pursue a career in this exciting field can now do so completely online through Barton Community College and complete their clinical work at local medical facilities in their area. There is an associate degree...
Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
More than 45 witnesses called in Kansas double murder trial
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury was sworn in and the trial for the State v. Kyle Hardwick officially began in the courtroom of Judge Keith Schroeder on Jan. 25. The state called upon over 45 witnesses to testify in the case, as well as presented over 110 pieces of evidence.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/30)
BOOKED: Terence Dreiling on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Tyler Plappert on Barton County District case for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, bond set at $1,000,000 C/S. BOOKED: Mark Vasquez on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. BOOKED: Maddison...
'Pink Out Night' at Barton CC in support of Camp Hope
In an effort to raise funds for the nearby youth camp, the Barton Community College athletic department is selling commemorative pink t-shirts with all the proceeds going to the Camp Hope initiative. Held annually at the college’s Camp Aldrich near Claflin, the camp provides a traditional summer camp experience for...
Panthers wrestlers place eighth at Rocky Welton in Garden City
Thirty-two teams from five states. The Rocky Welton Invitational, celebrating its 65th year, is always one of the premiere wrestling events in the state of Kansas. Battling Friday and Saturday, Great Bend scored 118 points to finish fifth among Kansas schools and eighth overall. Pine Creek, Colo. scored 198 points for the win, followed by Andale with 190 points, and Garden City with 164.5 points.
St. Joseph School in Ellinwood hosting Mardi Gras fundraiser
New Orleans will hold its big Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 21 - exactly 47 days before Easter. St. Joseph Catholic School in Ellinwood will host its own version of the big day on Feb. 18. Meredith Joiner, fundraising coordinator for St. Joseph's, said this is the fourth year for the school fundraiser.
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor
Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition
Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
Great Bend Dillons employee celebrates 30 years...with a laugh
Customers at Dillons on 10th Street in Great Bend know pretty fast if Donald Robinson is working. For the past three decades, his boisterous laugh has been part of the grocery-shopping experience locally. Last week, he officially celebrated 30 years with the store...and of sharing laughs with customers. "If I...
Nembhard enters program record book
The Barton Community College women's track and field team went two different directions this weekend, clocking a program top ten in Lubbock, Texas, with two other top-fifteen marks occurring in Lawrence, Kansas. Overall the Cougars had ten personal bests over the course of two days, adding four new national qualifying...
New members join the Hall at Barton Community College
There are now three new members of the Barton Community College Athletic Hall of Fame, three names that will be remembered forever. The college inducted Kevin Ellis, Ken Henderson and Ebi Ere into the 2023 class this past Saturday. Ken “Doc” Henderson spent 41 years as the athletic trainer at...
Gomez leads Lady Panther grapplers at Washburn Invite
While the Panther boys were facing off against top-competition from five state in Garden City, the Lady Panther wrestlers had their own battle at the third-annual Washburn Women's Invitational. Great Bend finished 12th overall out of 33 teams in competition. Third-ranked Daizy Gomez finished second at 125 pounds. She pinned...
Tuesday on Sports Day (WATCH)
- Voice of the Liberal Redskins and Seward County Saints Brock Kappelman. - Great Bend Panther Wrestling coach Nathan Broeckelman.
