Barton County, KS

Great Bend’s Fire Chief position to be discussed Feb. 6

The Great Bend City Council will see an agenda item for the Feb. 6 meeting regarding the contract of Fire Chief Luke McCormick. When Eagle Radio staff called the fire department on Monday, Deputy Chief Brent Smith said McCormick was out this week. In a phone conversation with Interim City Administrator Logan Burns, Burns had no comment on McCormick's status with the city since it was a personnel issue. Burns did state the fire chief position will be a city council item at the upcoming meeting.
Burger joins team at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates in Larned

Courtney Burger is relying on her extensive nursing background as she takes on her new position at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), 713 W. 11th. As the new clinic nurse manager, Burger’s responsibilities include “helping the clinic run smoothly, while supporting a great team of medical professionals. One priority is to encourage open communications with nurses and physicians so that we can better serve our patients.”
Barton Theatre holding auditions for late spring production

The Barton Community College Theatre Troupe “The Barton Bards” will hold auditions for its late spring production “Under Milkwood” Feb. 21 and 22 from 5-7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. All roles and technical positions will be cast. Anyone age 16 and over is encouraged to audition and will need to bring a rehearsed poetry reading to perform that is at least one minute long.
Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/30)

BOOKED: Terence Dreiling on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Tyler Plappert on Barton County District case for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, bond set at $1,000,000 C/S. BOOKED: Mark Vasquez on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. BOOKED: Maddison...
'Pink Out Night' at Barton CC in support of Camp Hope

In an effort to raise funds for the nearby youth camp, the Barton Community College athletic department is selling commemorative pink t-shirts with all the proceeds going to the Camp Hope initiative. Held annually at the college’s Camp Aldrich near Claflin, the camp provides a traditional summer camp experience for...
Panthers wrestlers place eighth at Rocky Welton in Garden City

Thirty-two teams from five states. The Rocky Welton Invitational, celebrating its 65th year, is always one of the premiere wrestling events in the state of Kansas. Battling Friday and Saturday, Great Bend scored 118 points to finish fifth among Kansas schools and eighth overall. Pine Creek, Colo. scored 198 points for the win, followed by Andale with 190 points, and Garden City with 164.5 points.
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor

Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition

Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
Nembhard enters program record book

The Barton Community College women's track and field team went two different directions this weekend, clocking a program top ten in Lubbock, Texas, with two other top-fifteen marks occurring in Lawrence, Kansas. Overall the Cougars had ten personal bests over the course of two days, adding four new national qualifying...
New members join the Hall at Barton Community College

There are now three new members of the Barton Community College Athletic Hall of Fame, three names that will be remembered forever. The college inducted Kevin Ellis, Ken Henderson and Ebi Ere into the 2023 class this past Saturday. Ken “Doc” Henderson spent 41 years as the athletic trainer at...
Gomez leads Lady Panther grapplers at Washburn Invite

While the Panther boys were facing off against top-competition from five state in Garden City, the Lady Panther wrestlers had their own battle at the third-annual Washburn Women's Invitational. Great Bend finished 12th overall out of 33 teams in competition. Third-ranked Daizy Gomez finished second at 125 pounds. She pinned...
