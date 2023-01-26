ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Access boosts cooking education in Rogue Valley schools

MEDFORD, Ore. — Cooking class is in session thanks to Access. The nonprofit is donating food to the classroom in order to help kids and adults learn how to cook. Access has helped many classes from Crater High to Talent Elementary get food and equipment they need to for their students to learn essential life skills. The nonprofit also helps OSU's extension center with classes for adults.
KVAL

Pacific Power awards electric mobility grants to Oregon communities

PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power is distributing more than $2 million in electric mobility grants to communities and service providers across the state. This round of grants includes the communities of Sweet Home, Pendleton and Grass Valley, which will now be able to build electric vehicle charging stations where few or none exist.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Florida man wins $1 million on lottery ticket after being cut in line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — A Florida man says being cut in line at a Publix resulted in him winning $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
KVAL

Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
SALMON CREEK, WA
KVAL

Oregon lawmakers consider police reform bills

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers tell KATU they want to improve transparency in policing. This follows the release of body camera footage showing a brutal attack by officers during a traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month. Those officers are now charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy