New programs offer cancer screening, support, resources to North Carolina firefighters
CONCORD, N.C. (WLOS) — Three new initiatives by the North Carolina Firefighter Cancer Alliance hope to raise cancer awareness and provide support for firefighters and departments that receive a cancer diagnosis. The new programs are being rolled out this week at the North Carolina Mid-winter Chiefs’ Conference in Concord....
Reward increases for information on 6 people killed in 'cartel-style execution'
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH) — Police on Monday said the reward for finding the killers in a massacre that took place earlier this month in California has been increased to $20,100. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to discuss the case. The reward includes $10,000...
NC woman blindly picks Powerball numbers, wins $100,000
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman said she wanted to try a new way to play Powerball so she closed her eyes, pointed to numbers at random and won $100,000. “I had to go with my gut and my gut said to just close my eyes...
Ginger's Revenge announces distribution expansion and new partnership
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After six years and multiple awards, Ginger’s Revenge, North Carolina’s first and only brewery specializing in the production of alcoholic ginger beer, just announced plans to expand distribution into South Carolina with a new partnership with Bear Island Distributors. The Asheville-based alcoholic ginger...
'In God We Trust' school mandate passes in W.Va. Senate, heads to House
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill passed in the West Virginia Senate on Monday would mandate public schools to display the national motto, "In God We Trust," in every school building in the state. The Senate voted unanimously for the bill, which was not surprising to Sen. Mike Azinger,...
Update: Overnight closure of I-26 rescheduled due to weather
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE (1-31-2023) - A North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) spokesperson says the closure of a nine-mile stretch of Interstate 26 is postponed to Monday, Feb. 6, due to weather. -- Another overnight closure is set to take place on Interstate 26 in Western North...
Biden admin limits mining for renewable energy resources despite green push
DULUTH, Minn. (TND) — Despite its push for Americans to transition to renewable energy, the Biden administration has placed a 20-year moratorium on mining activity in a vast swath of Minnesota wilderness said to be sitting atop a mass of critical mineral deposits. The Department of the Interior's Bureau...
Abortion access in NC: Democrats propose more protections while Republicans seek limits
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Democratic state lawmakers in Buncombe County have joined together with other local lawmakers throughout North Carolina in support of abortion access. The state Democratic Caucus has introduced a bill that would “in essence” protect abortion access by codifying Roe v. Wade into state law....
