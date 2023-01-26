ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WLOS.com

Ginger's Revenge announces distribution expansion and new partnership

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After six years and multiple awards, Ginger’s Revenge, North Carolina’s first and only brewery specializing in the production of alcoholic ginger beer, just announced plans to expand distribution into South Carolina with a new partnership with Bear Island Distributors. The Asheville-based alcoholic ginger...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'In God We Trust' school mandate passes in W.Va. Senate, heads to House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill passed in the West Virginia Senate on Monday would mandate public schools to display the national motto, "In God We Trust," in every school building in the state. The Senate voted unanimously for the bill, which was not surprising to Sen. Mike Azinger,...
WLOS.com

Update: Overnight closure of I-26 rescheduled due to weather

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE (1-31-2023) - A North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) spokesperson says the closure of a nine-mile stretch of Interstate 26 is postponed to Monday, Feb. 6, due to weather. -- Another overnight closure is set to take place on Interstate 26 in Western North...
ASHEVILLE, NC

