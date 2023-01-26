ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Addiction education panel to be held in Antrim County

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Narcan has become a useful tool in efforts to combat overdoses amidst the opioid epidemic. This Thursday, Harm Reduction Michigan, an organization committed to supporting and educating people impacted by addiction, is holding an education panel in Antrim County. Another story: Michigan doctor gets nearly...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Matthew Richmond appointed as Traverse City Police Captain

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien announced Tuesday that Matt Richmond has been promoted to the rank of Captain. “I look forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve gained throughout my law enforcement career to foster community relationships that will benefit both our Department and the community moving forward," Captain Richmond said.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Couple charged with maintaining a drug house in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested for allegedly maintaining a drug house in Garfield Township, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Brigett Urick, 51, and her boyfriend Nicholas Smith, 27, were arraigned on Saturday and have been charged with the following:. Possession with intent to deliver...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

No injuries reported in Cadillac house fire

CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- No one was injured after a home caught fire in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Fire Department. At 3:11 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a possible structure fire at 11878 East M-55 Highway in Clam Lake Township. Firefighters arrived at 3:20...
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Chateau Chantal hosts 5th annual Ice Wine Festival

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County winery held its annual event commemorating a unique drink despite the warmer weather this year. Although Chateau Chantel's held its fifth annual event on Saturday, harvesting frozen grapes is a tradition that's been a part of the winery for decades.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Agave, White On Rice, China Wok Closing; More Restaurant, Retail News

Agave Mexican Grill announced the immediate closure of both its Traverse City locations this weekend, while White on Rice announced it’ll close in February and long-time food court staple China Wok will have its last day today (Tuesday) in the Grand Traverse Mall. The Ticker has the latest on those and other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

