Maryland State

KCBY

Access boosts cooking education in Rogue Valley schools

MEDFORD, Ore. — Cooking class is in session thanks to Access. The nonprofit is donating food to the classroom in order to help kids and adults learn how to cook. Access has helped many classes from Crater High to Talent Elementary get food and equipment they need to for their students to learn essential life skills. The nonprofit also helps OSU's extension center with classes for adults.
KCBY

Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
SALMON CREEK, WA
KCBY

Prosecutors formally file charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' set shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, according to court documents. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the documents on Tuesday. Hannah...
SANTA FE, NM
KCBY

Douglas County Commissioner Boice testifies on Oregon House Bill 2253

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Recently, Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice was selected to testify before the Oregon State Legislature’s House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources, and Water regarding House Bill 2253: “Relating to Farm Use Land Used for Illegal Growing of Crops; Prescribing an Effective Date,” the County said in a news release.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

