Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
Central Illinois Proud
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: McCluggage lane closure Wednesday-Thursday expected to cause delays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers headed west on the McCluggage Bridge will experience delays this week as one lane will be closed for two days. According to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the right lane of westbound US 150 across the McCluggage Bridge will be closed February 1-2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria warming centers open as wind chills dip below zero
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s warming centers will be open this week as subzero temperatures and wind chills are expected. According to a City press release Monday, the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln, IL is forecasting temperatures below normal for Monday through Wednesday this week.
wcbu.org
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, as investigation status remains unclear
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate Sunday night carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a reported carjacking that occurred in an area close to both the West Bluff and Central Peoria. Police say it happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on West McClure inbetween Linn and Bigelow. A male victim says he and his family were...
Central Illinois Proud
Weekend I-74 crash victim identified
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 50-year-old woman who died in a crash on I-74 Saturday morning has been identified as Tammy Odom of Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley announced Odom’s identification on Facebook Monday afternoon. Odom died in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton...
wglt.org
House in Normal sustains heavy damages in Sunday morning fire
Nobody was injured Sunday morning in a house fire in the Carriage Hills subdivision in Normal. Firefighters responded to a call at 808 Landau Lane just before 11 a.m. A neighbor reported heavy smoke and fire at the back of the residence. The fire was brought under control in about...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @: Wonderdog (Now In Peoria!)
In case you haven’t heard, they had a fire at the East Peoria location and while that is being remodeled, they’ve moved into this location off of Knoxville. Here’s some photos from the PJ Star and a recent, “You Gotta Eat” segment. Let’s go in...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police respond to multiple armed incidents Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to three armed incidents Sunday. According to Peoria police press releases, the incidents occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. At the 11:45 a.m. incident, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place....
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic near Forrest Hill and Dries
UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — According to Peoria police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday. One person received minor injuries. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — The road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked traffic...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teen held on bond for string of burglaries, gun possession
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 18-year-old man was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury for three burglaries that occurred last September, when he was a juvenile. Court documents charge the suspect with three counts of burglary on Sept. 7, alleging that he entered Freedom Gas Station in Chillicothe, Express Smoke Shop in Chillicothe, and the Shell Gas Station on N Prospect Road in Peoria, all with the intent to commit theft within that business.
25newsnow.com
Family carjacked at gunpoint Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a family driving home was approached by three men who demanded they exit their vehicle. One of those men was armed with a handgun, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth. The suspects drove away heading westbound in the stolen vehicle. No...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for 3 armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grand jury press release reveals a Peoria man has been indicted on six counts, including multiple armed robberies. 24-year-old Desmond Turner has been charged with three separate armed robbery attempts in Peoria. One robbery on SW Adams St, one on S Griswold St, and one on W Starr St.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman dead in Saturday morning crash
TAZEWELL COUNTY (WMBD) — A 50-year-old Peoria woman died Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton and Deer Creek. According to a Facebook post from the Tazewell County Coroner’s office, authorities learned about the crash at 5:15 a.m. Saturday. While limited information is available at this time, the crash happened near mile marker 107 and the woman was headed eastbound on I-74.
1027superhits.com
PPD: Illegal firearm found in Peoria traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. — A traffic stop in Peoria early Sunday morning led to an arrest for unlawful possession of a weapon. Peoria Police said officers made the stop on S. Western Avenue around 2:40 a.m., finding probable cause to search the vehicle. A loaded handgun was found on a...
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes move-outs surrounded by confusion
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The past few months have been stressful and confusing for Rebecca Billings and her husband, who are being forced to move out of their East Bluff home of four years by property manager Darwin Homes. Darwin Homes marked Jan. 31 as the day for residents...
Central Illinois Proud
Tri-County Area updating federal hazard mitigation plans
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Stakeholders from Woodford County and Tazewell County convened at East Peoria Civic Hall on Tuesday for the first of four meetings to update their multi-hazard mitigation plan in order to be eligible for federal mitigation funds. The mitigation plan assesses vulnerabilities and identifies projects...
25newsnow.com
Victim uninjured as police investigate armed robbery in West Bluff
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a Sunday morning armed robbery. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the armed robbery had occurred in the 1800 block of West Bradley, between Western and the Bradley University Campus. The female victim told police that a man approached her with a...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Paws Giving Independence pairs service dogs with central Illinoisans for free
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local volunteer organization is celebrating 15 years of pairing service animals with central Illinoisans. Training facilitator assisted, mobility, and facility service dogs. It’s the mission of Paws Giving Independence. The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting and encouraging independence for people with varying disabilities.
Comments / 2