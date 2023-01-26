DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, Iowans from across the state went to the Iowa Capitol, advocating for improvement in dementia care. Looking to help the 66,000 Iowans currently living with the disease, the Alzheimer's Association Iowa Chapter rallied at the statehouse, asking lawmakers to add a dementia service specialist to each of the six area agencies on aging.

