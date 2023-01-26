ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Alzheimer's advocates rally at Iowa Capitol, ask lawmakers to improve dementia care

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, Iowans from across the state went to the Iowa Capitol, advocating for improvement in dementia care. Looking to help the 66,000 Iowans currently living with the disease, the Alzheimer's Association Iowa Chapter rallied at the statehouse, asking lawmakers to add a dementia service specialist to each of the six area agencies on aging.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

State Auditor Rob Sand issues advisory on Student Activity Funds

Des Moines, IA — Via press release, State Auditor Rob Sand today urged community school districts and employees to put their attention on the collection, handling, and disbursement of student activity funds. These funds are collected through student-related activities such as admissions, fundraising events, or other co-curricular or extracurricular activities.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy