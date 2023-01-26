Read full article on original website
Related
mitchellnow.com
House committee approves proposed constitutional amendment allowing state to implement “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipeints
PIERRE, S.D. — A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients on Monday. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The S.D. Department...
Comments / 0