Lindt LINDOR Valentine’s Day 2023 Lineup
Lindt LINDOR truffles have become a quintessential Valentine’s Day classic and this year is no different. Lindt’s fan favorites – the classic Milk Chocolate truffles, Assorted Milk Chocolate truffles, as well as limited-edition Lindt LINDOR Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate truffles and Lindt LINDOR Dark Strawberry Chocolate truffles, are now available just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe Shrimp En Brochette Special For Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s season is upon us and Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, is spreading the love with a special lagniappe (Cajun-French for “a little extra”) for their fans. Razzoo’s restaurants will be bringing back the...
Kellogg Canada New Innovation Line-Up for 2023
Canadian food consumers want it all. Our busy lives demand convenient products and we will not sacrifice taste. We care about nutrition but also crave the occasional indulgence. We desire fresh and new, but also find comfort in the familiar. It’s a tall order, but Kellogg Canada is heeding the...
Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show Exhibitors Donate 32,831 Pounds of Specialty Food to Three Square Food Bank￼
Featuring more than 1,100 companies and thousands of products from around the world, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Winter Fancy Food Show ran from January 15-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the end of the Show, exhibitors donated their surplus specialty food to Three Square Food Bank, Southern...
Pizzeria Libretto At-home Pizza Dough Recipe
As February, the proverbial ‘month of love’ nears, we’re getting saucy and focusing on a different kind of love this year – pizza!. February 9, also known as Pizza Day, is right around the corner, and Pizzeria Libretto has got the perfect thing for you to celebrate from the comfort of your own home.
Bell Heir’s BBQ Chicago Opening Feb 3 – Takeout BBQ
Bell Heir’s BBQ, a new takeout-focused barbecue and comfort food eatery that will open February 3 in Chicago’s South Side. Located at at 704 W. 47th St. in the Canaryville/Fuller Park neighborhood, Bell Heir’s BBQ is owned by Tyris Bell, who along with his brother Chef Darnell Reed, opened the acclaimed Luella’s Southern Kitchen in Chicago’s Lincoln Square.
Sommba Cocina & Cellar Mount Pleasant SC Opening
The culinary, wine and beverage team behind Mount Pleasant, SC favorite SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar is excited to announce their new concept Sommba Cocina & Cellar has opened. Sommba is located in Indigo Square at 1710 Shoremeade Road off Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant, across from the new REI.
Valentine’s Day Tucson 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Tucson 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
KFC Canada $10 Meal for 2 Available for Limited Time
DIP – 1 x Carolina Honey Mustard. I’ve ordered the deal twice already and it’s a super good deal considering how much things cost nowadays. I would definitely recommended it. The KFC Canada $10 meal for 2 is available until February 12. Sharing is caring!
Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day 2023 Lineup featuring Hershey’s
This Valentine’s Day, Krispy Kreme is choc-full of Hershey’s® chocolate flavor. Their four all-new heart shaped doughnuts are the perfect sweet treat to enjoy with the special people in your life. Here’s a look at the Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day 2023 Lineup. Availability Dates. The...
