Columbia, SC

wach.com

Blythewood student charged with bringing gun to school

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — A Blythewood High School student has been charged after a school employee found a gun in their bookbag. The student, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a school administrator notified the school resource officer about the weapon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat made toward Spring Valley High School on Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a report of a threat at the school. After notification of the threat, the school was evacuated. Students at the school were...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Two arrested for deadly Saluda County shooting, crash

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two men have been identified as suspects an Orangeburg man near May Branch Road in Saluda County. Deputies are on the look out for Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver who are connected to the murder of 26-year-old Alex Donaldson, who was found dead at the scene of car crash on January 20 according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wach.com

"Lock your guns up": Non-profit brings more gun locks to the Midlands

Columbia, S.C.(WACH) — With gun violence on the rise in Columbia, there's no question about the need for more gun locks throughout the Midlands. Two nationwide non-profit organizations are doing just that. On Monday Project ChildSafe and the National Shooting Sports Foundation hosted a gun lock giveaway in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

SC State hosts panel on Tyre Nichols, cop interactions and minorities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — "Let's Talk about Tyre Nichols." It's a statement millions across the country are having to say following the fatal encounter between Tyre Nichols and several Memphis police officers earlier in January. It is also the name of a forum held by South Carolina State University on Tuesday.
ORANGEBURG, SC
manninglive.com

Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges

Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
SUMMERTON, SC
wach.com

Missing teen with disabilities found, returned to family

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teen with disabilities that went missing Saturday night was found safe and returned to his family. The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the 15-year-old boy wandered away from his mother at the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road around 7 p.m. The boy's mother called...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Funeral plans announced for Camden HS student who died in crash

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral Arrangements have been announced for a Camden High School student who died in a car crash Sunday morning. Celebration of life for 17-year-old Laila Houser will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Antioch Baptist Church on 1875 Antioch Road in Camden. The...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Mother, daughter die following Aiken house fire

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released the names of two women who were pulled from an Aiken County house fire earlier in the week but ultimately died from their injuries. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in his initial statement that investigators were first called...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Lexington County coroner's office identifies the deceased after man kills mother, step-daughter and self

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say three members of a family are dead after a man took the lives of a mother and daughter and then shot himself. According to the Lexington County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, around 12:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

