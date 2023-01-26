Razor blades discovered on gas pumps

Residents of a town in North Carolina are being advised by police to proceed with caution when filling their cars with gas because they might get an unwelcome and painful surprise.

The Forest City Police Department issued an official advisory due to “multiple instances” of razor blades being found affixed to the handles on gas pumps.

“We are actively investigating these instances now in cooperation with the state Department of Agriculture and will follow up with more information when available,” the advisory reads.

It also warns residents to “please be aware of your surroundings while pumping gas and always check before grabbing the gas pump handle.”

The FCPD told CNN in an emailed statement that there have been three confirmed discoveries of razor blades on gas pump handles over the past month.

“This is a very disturbing incident and we are devoting all of the resources available to us to figure out who is responsible and hold them accountable,” police wrote in the statement to CNN.

The FCPD is “actively investigating” the disturbing trend in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.