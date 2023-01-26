Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
KC man pushed police officer down stairs, broke his ankle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in an assault of a police officer after the defendant caused the officer to fall down stairs and break an ankle, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Twann J. McGill Jr. 42,, faces Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting...
Three in custody after Kan. drive-by shooting investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of drive by shootings and have three in custody. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Criminal investigations Bureau served multiple search warrants in reference to a drive by shooting, with property damage only, which occurred in the 600 block of SE Lawrence.
Sheriff: One dead in rural Kansas truck fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal truck fire in Franklin County. Just before 4a.m. Sunday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to report of a vehicle fire in the 2800 Block of Vermont Road in rural Franklin County, according to Sheriff Jeff Richards. First responders found a Toyota...
Man was on fire in Kansas Walmart bathroom
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 335 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
Two Kansas men jailed after high-speed chase with stolen pickup
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple requested charges following a vehicle pursuit early Saturday. Just after 4a.m. Saturday, a K9 Unit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen maroon 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup near SE 29th Street and SE Wisconsin Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Police recover van stolen from Kansas catering business
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series stolen vehicles and have two suspects in custody. Just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, police responded to numerous reports of stolen vehicles across the city of Topeka, including a van from Engroff Catering, 2127 SW Westport Drive, according to Police Lt. Ron Ekis.
Sheriff: Kan. woman was selling meth, had stolen property in car
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft allegations. Just before 10a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver was found to have a suspended...
Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire
MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
Hunter airlifted to hospital after incident at Kan. state park
MIAMI COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hunting accident and asking the public for help with information. Just after 2:30p.m. Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of 239th Street and Lookout Road for a subject in the wooded area with a gun shot wound, according to the Miami County Sheriff's office.
Kansas City police find body in man's car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn't find a man's body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.'s death is...
Super Bowl 57: Chiefs, Eagles meet for title in Arizona
Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati's Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl.
Chiefs survive Bengals, get 2 weeks to heal for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes certainly deserved a game ball from Sunday night's AFC title game, when the All-Pro quarterback dashed off on his sprained right ankle in the waning seconds to help set up the winning field goal. Travis Kelce probably did, too. With the Chiefs...
Royals agree with RHP Greinke on deal for 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and Zach Greinke have agreed to a contract for the coming season, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, making it nine seasons over two stints in Kansas City for the six-time All-Star pitcher. The person spoke...
Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was forced to rely on his badly sprained right ankle rather than his strong right arm when the Kansas City Chiefs were desperately driving with a chance to win the AFC championship. The All-Pro quarterback, missing three wide receivers to injuries and...
