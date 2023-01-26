ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three in custody after Kan. drive-by shooting investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of drive by shootings and have three in custody. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Criminal investigations Bureau served multiple search warrants in reference to a drive by shooting, with property damage only, which occurred in the 600 block of SE Lawrence.
TOPEKA, KS
Sheriff: One dead in rural Kansas truck fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal truck fire in Franklin County. Just before 4a.m. Sunday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to report of a vehicle fire in the 2800 Block of Vermont Road in rural Franklin County, according to Sheriff Jeff Richards. First responders found a Toyota...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
Man was on fire in Kansas Walmart bathroom

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 335 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
TOPEKA, KS
Two Kansas men jailed after high-speed chase with stolen pickup

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple requested charges following a vehicle pursuit early Saturday. Just after 4a.m. Saturday, a K9 Unit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen maroon 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup near SE 29th Street and SE Wisconsin Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Police recover van stolen from Kansas catering business

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series stolen vehicles and have two suspects in custody. Just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, police responded to numerous reports of stolen vehicles across the city of Topeka, including a van from Engroff Catering, 2127 SW Westport Drive, according to Police Lt. Ron Ekis.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire

MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Hunter airlifted to hospital after incident at Kan. state park

MIAMI COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hunting accident and asking the public for help with information. Just after 2:30p.m. Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of 239th Street and Lookout Road for a subject in the wooded area with a gun shot wound, according to the Miami County Sheriff's office.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Super Bowl 57: Chiefs, Eagles meet for title in Arizona

Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati's Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals agree with RHP Greinke on deal for 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and Zach Greinke have agreed to a contract for the coming season, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, making it nine seasons over two stints in Kansas City for the six-time All-Star pitcher. The person spoke...
KANSAS CITY, MO
